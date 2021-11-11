Nebraska wrestling opens season with wins over Chadron State and UNK

LINCOLN — Ridge Lovett and Taylor Venz each picked up a pair of bonus-point wins Thursday night as the ninth-ranked Nebraska wrestling team defeated Chadron State 31-9 and UNK 45-6 in season-opening duals at the Devaney Center.

Venz, competing at 184 pounds, recorded pins in both of his matches, while Lovett (149) had a first-period technical fall against Chadron before his pin against UNK.

Lovett's pin was part of three straight for the Huskers as CJ Red (141) and Peyton Robb (157) also recorded pins against UNK. Eric Schultz (197) also had a third-period pin against UNK.

Nebraska next hosts No. 15 North Carolina on Wednesday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.