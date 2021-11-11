 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska wrestling opens season with wins over Chadron State and UNK
0 comments
topical
WRESTLING

Nebraska wrestling opens season with wins over Chadron State and UNK

Check out the head coaches of Nebraska Athletics.
  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

LINCOLN — Ridge Lovett and Taylor Venz each picked up a pair of bonus-point wins Thursday night as the ninth-ranked Nebraska wrestling team defeated Chadron State 31-9 and UNK 45-6 in season-opening duals at the Devaney Center.

Venz, competing at 184 pounds, recorded pins in both of his matches, while Lovett (149) had a first-period technical fall against Chadron before his pin against UNK.

Lovett's pin was part of three straight for the Huskers as CJ Red (141) and Peyton Robb (157) also recorded pins against UNK. Eric Schultz (197) also had a third-period pin against UNK.

Nebraska next hosts No. 15 North Carolina on Wednesday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert