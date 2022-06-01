Nebraska wrestling releases nonconference schedule

The Nebraska wrestling team will host a pair of duals against NCAA tournament qualifiers during its 2022-23 nonconference schedule, which was announced Wednesday.

The Huskers open the season at home on Nov. 4 against North Dakota State, which sent five wrestlers to the national tournament last season and finished 34th.

Nebraska finishes its nonconference slate on Feb. 19 with a home dual against Arizona State, which took fourth place in the NCAA tournament with five All-Americans.

In between those matches, the Huskers will look to defend their title at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas on Dec. 2 and 3.

The schedule also includes duals at Navy and South Dakota State and matchups with Army and North Carolina State at the Journeymen's Wranglemania.

2022-23 nonconference Schedule

Nov. 4: North Dakota State

Nov. 12: at Army and NC State

Nov. 19: at Navy

Dec. 2: Saturday, Dec. 3: at Cliff Keen Invite

Dec. 18: at South Dakota State

Jan. 7: at Campbell and Gardner Webb

Feb. 19: Arizona State