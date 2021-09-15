Nebraska wrestling set to face eight top-25 teams, host Big Ten championships in 2021-22

Nebraska wrestling is set to face eight of the top-25 finishers from last season's NCAA championships and host the Big Ten championships in Lincoln in its 2021-22 schedule, announced Wednesday.

The Huskers host the Nebraska Duals against UNK and Chadron State to open the season on Nov. 11, before hosting North Carolina on Nov. 18. The Tar Heels finished 16th at the 2021 NCAA championships.

NU's Big Ten slate features eight duals, four home and four away, with the home opener against Purdue on Jan. 7.

Nebraska concludes the regular season at home against Illinois on Feb. 13, then the Huskers face reigning national champion Iowa on Feb. 20.

The Huskers will host Big Ten championships at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 9-10. The NCAA championships will be in Detroit, Mich., on March 17-19.

2021-22 Nebraska wrestling schedule

Nov. 11 – Nebraska Duals

Nov. 18 – North Carolina

Nov. 21 – Daktronics Open at Brookings, S.D.

Dec. 3-Dec. 4 – Cliff Keen Invitational at Las Vegas

Dec. 18 – South Dakota State

Jan. 7 – Purdue