Nebraska wrestling signs three in 2022 class

Mark Manning, who enters his 22nd year as Nebraska wrestling coach, announced the signing of three 2022-23 recruits Wednesday.

That trio includes Millard South standout Antrell Taylor, a two-time Class A champion (145 and 160 pounds) who is ranked sixth in his weight by FloWrestling. This offseason, Taylor placed fifth at the UWW cadet world team trials.

The other signees were Jacob Van Dee, a 113-pound state champion from Erie, Pennsylvania, and heavyweight Harley Andrews, a two-time state champ from Tuttle, Oklahoma.