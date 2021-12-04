 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska wrestling wins team title at Cliff Keen Invitational
0 comments
topical
WRESTLING

Nebraska wrestling wins team title at Cliff Keen Invitational

Check out the head coaches of Nebraska Athletics.

LAS VEGAS — Mikey Labriola won an individual title while Nebraska used its depth to claim the team title at the Cliff Keen Invitational on Saturday.

Labriola, ranked third nationally and the tournament's top seed at 174 pounds, trailed Ohio State's Ethan Smith 5-3 in the second period of the title match. Labriola scored on escapes in the second and third periods to force overtime, then he recorded the decisive takedown 28 seconds into sudden victory for a 7-5 win.

Labriola was one of six Huskers to finish in the top three in their weight class. Taylor Venz (184) and Eric Schultz (197) dropped decisions in the finals to finish as runners-up, while CJ Red (141), Ridge Lovett (149) and heavyweight Christian Lance each placed third.

Nebraska, which defended the team title as it had won in 2019, had seven wrestlers reach the semifinals of the 26-team event. Peyton Robb placed sixth at 157, while Bubba Wilson was eighth at 165.

No other team had more than three wrestlers finish in the top three. Nebraska, which started the day with a 8 1/2-point lead, finished with 125 points, while Ohio State was next with 104. Michigan (94.5) was third, while Northwestern and Wyoming tied for fourth with 91.5.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert