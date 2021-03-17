Nebraska wrestling's wait to compete at the NCAA meet is finally over

Also seeded in the top eight for Nebraska are Mikey Labriola, fourth at 174, Ridge Lovett, fifth at 149, CJ Red, eighth at 141, and Taylor Venz, eighth at 184. Red placed seventh at nationals in 2018 and eighth in 2019; Venz was fourth in 2018 and Labriola was sixth in 2019.

Lovett was supposed to compete at nationals at 133 pounds last year before moving to 149 this season. Lovett was the seventh seed at the Big Ten meet, but he reached the final to improve his seed at nationals.

“It’s not a surprise to us. Ridge is one heck of a competitor,” Manning said of Lovett, who wasn’t in NU’s starting lineup at the beginning of the season. “He loves the sport, he’s a fighter. He’s a guy that brings that fire to the party.”

Manning said “our team is in a great spot” and felt it was oh-so-close to finishing second at the Big Ten meet. He said overtime losses by Labriola and Peyton Robb at 165 kept the Huskers from the runner-up spot.

“In those big matches, you just need to be a little more on top of your game,” Manning said. “We just need to be on our game this weekend. We can make a deep run.”

Competing at nationals for the first time as Huskers will be heavyweight Christian Lance (seeded 12th), Liam Cronin (seeded 13th at 125) and Caleb Licking (157).