Nebraska wrestling's wait to compete at the NCAA meet is finally over

At this time last year, coach Mark Manning and his Nebraska wrestlers were contemplating what could have been.
The Huskers were coming off a runner-up finish at the 2020 Big Ten meet, which is NU’s best finish since joining the conference. All 10 starters qualified for nationals as Nebraska expected to challenge for the team title. But nationals never took place, wiped out by COVID-19.
“We kind of had the wind taken out of our sails,” Manning said this week. “But like I told the team a couple of days ago, we’re grateful for this opportunity. We’re all healthy and ready to go. We’re going to make the most of it.”
Nine Huskers, including six returners from last season, qualified for this year’s NCAA meet, which will take place Thursday through Saturday in St. Louis.
Two weeks ago, Nebraska finished third at the Big Ten meet behind Iowa and Penn State. Four Hawkeyes are seeded No. 1 in their weight class at nationals, while the Nittany Lions have one No. 1 seed and two others seeded second.
Five Huskers are seeded in the top eight. Senior Eric Schultz leads that group as he’s second at 197 pounds.
“We got a lot in front of us and we got nine guys who can score a lot of points,” Manning said. “We’re going to go for some championships this weekend.”
Also seeded in the top eight for Nebraska are Mikey Labriola, fourth at 174, Ridge Lovett, fifth at 149, CJ Red, eighth at 141, and Taylor Venz, eighth at 184. Red placed seventh at nationals in 2018 and eighth in 2019; Venz was fourth in 2018 and Labriola was sixth in 2019.
Lovett was supposed to compete at nationals at 133 pounds last year before moving to 149 this season. Lovett was the seventh seed at the Big Ten meet, but he reached the final to improve his seed at nationals.
“It’s not a surprise to us. Ridge is one heck of a competitor,” Manning said of Lovett, who wasn’t in NU’s starting lineup at the beginning of the season. “He loves the sport, he’s a fighter. He’s a guy that brings that fire to the party.”
Manning said “our team is in a great spot” and felt it was oh-so-close to finishing second at the Big Ten meet. He said overtime losses by Labriola and Peyton Robb at 165 kept the Huskers from the runner-up spot.
“In those big matches, you just need to be a little more on top of your game,” Manning said. “We just need to be on our game this weekend. We can make a deep run.”
Competing at nationals for the first time as Huskers will be heavyweight Christian Lance (seeded 12th), Liam Cronin (seeded 13th at 125) and Caleb Licking (157).
For Iowa, No. 1 seeds are Spencer Lee (125), Jaydin Eierman (141), Alex Marinelli (165) and Michael Kemerer (174). In all, wrestlers from the Big Ten are top seeds in nine of the 10 weight classes.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH