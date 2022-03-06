Nebraska's Eric Schultz falls short in Big Ten wrestling title match

LINCOLN — Leave it to the guy who talks about going into deep waters to end the drought.

Michigan senior Myles Amine won a pivotal match and the third-ranked Wolverines won the program’s first Big Ten team title since 1973, edging No. 1 Penn St by 1.5 points Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“You’ve got to learn to smell the roses, I’ve learned that over my long career,” said Amine, sporting a Big Ten champions hat and T-shirt. “This is a fun sport. You go out there and you battle, and you get into those deep waters. If you don’t like the sport, you’re not going to last. You’ve got to learn to love it, and appreciate moments like this.”

Amine and teammates were celebrating Sunday thanks in large part to his victory in the 184-pound final.

Trailing top-ranked Aaron Brooks of Penn State late in the third, Amine scored on a takedown for a brief lead before a Brooks escape evened things in the closing seconds of regulation.

Another Amine takedown — this one early in the extra period — gave Michigan four team points, and kept them in front of the surging Nittany Lions.

“I had to dig deep, that’s really all it came down to,” the Olympic medalist said. “I told myself, ‘I’ve got eight matches in my career left coming into this tournament.’ I had to be prepared to wrestle as hard as I’ve ever wrestled, exhaust all options, leave it all out on the mat.”

He and teammate Nick Suriano gave the Wolverines a pair of champions to go with three runner-up finishes.

Suriano remained unbeaten on the season, giving the Wolverines bonus points with a 12-4 major decision over No. 6 Eric Barnett of Wisconsin at 125. Suriano, ranked No. 1 in the nation, became the first wrestler in Big Ten history to win titles for two schools at different weight classes.

It gave the Wolverines a lead of 14.5 points before PSU's run.

Roman Bravo-Young started it at 133, working a late takedown for a 3-1 win over Iowa’s Austin DeSanto. Bravo-Young, ranked No. 1 nationally, moved to 17-0 with his second Big Ten title.

“I think DeSanto, he pushes me every day to work hard,” Bravo-Young said. “So you’ve got to love and appreciate your opponents, too.”

The next Nittany Lion win came easier, when top-ranked Nick Lee won the 141-pound crown by injury default over Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman, ranked No. 2 at the class. It was Lee’s first Big Ten title after a pair of runner-ups and two third-place finishes.

Penn State drew even closer with finals wins by Carter Starocci (174 pounds) and Max Dean (194).

But the Nittany Lions couldn’t recover from the loss at 184. Penn State needed a pin and the three corresponding team points in the final match of the tournament. But sophomore Greg Kerkvliet could only manage a 5-3 decision over Michigan’s Mason Parris, securing the first Wolverine title in nearly 50 years.

Second-ranked Iowa finished 12 points back of Penn State for third place. The defending national champion Hawkeyes, winners of the past two Big Ten tournaments, went 1-3 in the finals, including a pair of medical forfeits.

Iowa got a title from senior Alex Marinelli at 165 in a 2-1 decision over Michigan’s Cameron Amine. Marinelli, ranked No. 5, became the eighth Hawkeye to win four Big Ten titles and the first in 24 years.

“I’m grateful,” Marinelli said. “God’s put me in a position to have another opportunity to get it done, and I’ve got to make the most of it.”

Senior Eric Schultz, Nebraska’s lone finalist, couldn’t muster enough offense in a one-point loss to Dean at 197. Schultz, ranked No. 3 in the nation, tied the match on an escape late in the second period. But a Dean escape in the third, and additional riding-time point, made the final 4-2.

Schultz said he was expecting more pressure from the top-ranked Dean.

“He didn’t really shoot or attack me at all,” Schultz said. “He just did a good job of controlling hand ties and getting to his ties and just not really doing anything but slowing me down. He was pretty clingy on top and kept his hips close and did a good job dropping to my legs every time I got up and getting me out of bounds, stuff like that.

“I just think he just executed his gameplan better than I did, and he won the match.”

It was the first time the two locked up, but it would surprise no one if a second meeting happened in two weeks at the NCAA tournament.

“I thought he was going to mix it up a little more,” Schultz said. “But maybe next time.”

Sophomore Ridge Lovett took an injury default in the Huskers' only third-place match. Lovett, ranked No. 6 at 149 pounds, said afterward the default was a matter of playing it safe, and that he will “absolutely” be ready for the NCAA tournament in two weeks.

Peyton Robb (157), Mikey Labriola (174) and Taylor Venz (184) each finished fifth for the Huskers, with teammate Bubba Wilson finishing sixth after defaulting in his final match.

Heavyweight Christian Lance won his final match, a 3-2 decision over Ohio State’s Tate Orndorff to finish seventh.

Wisconsin’s Austin Gomez won the title at 149, beating second-ranked Sammy Sasso of Ohio State 8-5.

A 7-2 win in the 157-pound final gave Ryan Deakin of Northwestern his third Big Ten title. The second-ranked Deakin beat Michigan’s Will Lewan, No. 10 at the weight, for the crown.

Minnesota star Gable Steveson won his third individual title, then got a standing ovation from the crowd. Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist, was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler.

