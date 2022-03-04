Nebraska's Eric Schultz hopes to finish atop loaded Big Ten wrestling field

Eric Schultz is no stranger to the Big Ten wrestling tournament.

Schultz has competed for Nebraska in the 197-pound weight class since he was a redshirt freshman in 2018. Five years after his tournament debut, Schultz is the top seed, seeking his first league title in front of his home fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"I'm glad Eric Schultz is a Husker," coach Mark Manning said. "He's a great competitor. How he competes is what we see everyday (in practice)."

Schultz, who returned for a fifth season of eligibility after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 national meet, has been league runner-up the past two years.

This year, he's one of four league wrestlers, along with Penn State's Max Dean, Michigan State's Cameron Caffey and Iowa's Jacob Warner, ranked in the top five at 197.

Closing in on 100 career wins, Schultz is coming off a 3-2 win over Warner in which he scored the winning takedown with 38 seconds left.

"I think I'm picking up my offense a little more and pushing up my pace a little more," Schultz said before that win. "And I think my defense is getting better. That's a plus."

Four other Huskers are seeded in the top four.

Ridge Lovett (149) and Mikey Labriola (174), roommates who live across the street from PBA, are a combined 33-4 and each are seeded third. Lovett has won his past five matches while Labriola got his best win this season when he edged Iowa's Michael Kemerer 5-4 to end the regular season.

CJ Red (141) and Taylor Venz (184) are seeded fourth and, like Schultz, are competing in the Big Tens for a fifth time. Venz has placed in the top four every year, including a runner-up finish in 2021.

"We're just trying to get all our guys cooking at once," Manning said. "That's what this time of the year is about, is wrestling our best and being consistent."

The Huskers have been good in recent Big Ten meets, finished third last season and runner-up in 2020 — NU's best finish since joining the Big Ten.

Manning also expects this team to feed off the energy of the home crowd.

"We're going to find out a lot about our team Saturday and Sunday," Manning said. "I think we wrestled the toughest schedule in the Big Ten and now I think that's really going to pay off for us."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.