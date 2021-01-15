No. 1 Iowa wrestling rolls to dual win over No. 6 Nebraska

IOWA CITY — Top-ranked Iowa showed no rust in its first action of the season as the Hawkeyes rolled to a 31-6 dual win over No. 6 Nebraska on Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Competing for the first time since winning the Big Ten meet last spring — Nebraska finished second — the Hawkeyes won eight of the 10 matches, including four with bonus points.

Iowa quickly opened an 11-0 lead as Spencer Lee pinned Liam Cronin midway through the first period at 125 pounds and then Austin DeSanto finished a technical fall in the second period against Alex Thomsen at 133. The Hawkeyes won the first six matches.

In one of the top matchups, Nebraska senior Eric Schultz, ranked second nationally, got a last-minute takedown to beat third-ranked Jacob Warner, 3-2. Mikey Labriola (174) earned Nebraska's other win.

Nebraska returns to action Jan. 23 at home against Northwestern and Maryland.

Results

125: Spencer Lee (Iowa) pinned Liam Cronin (Nebraska), 1:21 (6-0).

133: Austin DeSanto (Iowa) tech. fall Alex Thomsen (Nebraska), 21-6 (11-0).

141: Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) dec. Chad Red Jr. (Nebraska), 8-4 (14-0).