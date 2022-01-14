No. 10 Nebraska wrestling falls to No.14 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — No. 14 Minnesota won a matchup of top-five wrestlers in the final match, giving the Gophers a 19-13 dual win over No. 10 Nebraska on Friday night.
Nebraska trailed 16-6 with three matches left before CJ Red earned a major decision at 141 pounds and Ridge Lovett controlled the third period for a 7-2 win at 149 to pull the Huskers within 16-13.
In the final match at 157, Minnesota's Brayton Lee, who is unbeaten and ranked fourth nationally, and No. 5 Peyton Robb were scoreless through two periods. Lee got a takedown 12 seconds into the third period and went to a 4-0 win over Robb.
Nebraska's other wins came on decisions by Mikey Labriola (174) and Eric Schultz (197). Labriola won his match 7-5 when his reversal with two seconds left broke a tie.
Nebraska had won the previous five duals against the Gophers. Nebraska returns to action on Jan. 21 at Wisconsin.
