No. 14 Husker wrestling defeats No. 21 Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — No. 14 Nebraska dominated the early portion of Sunday's Big Ten dual as the Huskers earned a 23-12 win over No. 21 Northwestern.

With the dual starting with the 165-pound match, the Huskers bolted to a 17-0 lead as Mikey Labriola (tech. fall at 174), Taylor Venz (major decision at 184) and Eric Schultz (tech. fall at 197) strung together bonus-point wins.

Northwestern pulled within 17-9 with three matches left, but then Nebraska's CJ Red broke a 1-1 tie in the third period for a 4-2 win at 141 and Ridge Lovett rallied for a 7-6 win over 11th-ranked Yahya Thomas at 149. Lovett trailed 6-3 after one period, but he earned the decisive point by riding out Thomas in the third period.

Nebraska had lost its first two duals this month, but this weekend, the Huskers won at No. 7 Wisconsin and Northwestern. They return home to face Michigan on Feb. 4.