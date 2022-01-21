No. 14 Nebraska wrestling downs No. 7 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — No. 14 Nebraska got clutch wins from heavyweight Christian Lance and freshman Dominick Serrano as the Huskers downed No. 7 Wisconsin 22-12 Friday night.

Nebraska won the four upper weights to turn a 9-3 deficit into a 16-9 lead.

Lance capped that stretch with a 5-3 decision over eighth-ranked Trent Hillger. Lance grabbed a 3-0 lead after two periods, then his takedown in the final minute secured the win.

Wisconsin won the 125-pound match, but then Serrano picked up a 10-8 sudden-victory win at 133. Serrano led 7-3 after two periods before 23rd-ranked Kyle Burwick tied 8-8 at the end of regulation. But Serrano struck quick in overtime, recording a takedown in seven seconds to end the match.

Senior CJ Red closed out the win for the Huskers with an 8-3 decision at 141 pounds.​

Nebraska, which had dropped its previous two duals, will go to Northwestern on Sunday.

Results