No. 14 Nebraska wrestling downs No. 7 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — No. 14 Nebraska got clutch wins from heavyweight Christian Lance and freshman Dominick Serrano as the Huskers downed No. 7 Wisconsin 22-12 Friday night.
Nebraska won the four upper weights to turn a 9-3 deficit into a 16-9 lead.
Lance capped that stretch with a 5-3 decision over eighth-ranked Trent Hillger. Lance grabbed a 3-0 lead after two periods, then his takedown in the final minute secured the win.
Wisconsin won the 125-pound match, but then Serrano picked up a 10-8 sudden-victory win at 133. Serrano led 7-3 after two periods before 23rd-ranked Kyle Burwick tied 8-8 at the end of regulation. But Serrano struck quick in overtime, recording a takedown in seven seconds to end the match.
Senior CJ Red closed out the win for the Huskers with an 8-3 decision at 141 pounds.
Nebraska, which had dropped its previous two duals, will go to Northwestern on Sunday.
Results
125: Eric Barnett, W, dec. Jeremiah Reno, 6-0. 133: Dominick Serrano, N, dec. Kyle Burwick, 10-8 SV-1. 141: CJ Red, N, dec. Joe Zargo, 8-3. 149: Austin Gomez, W, dec. Ridge Lovett, 4-2. 157: Peyton Robb, N, dec. Garrett Model, 17-11. 165: Dean Hamiti, W, pinned Bubba Wilson, 1:53. 174: Mikey Labriola, N, major dec. Andrew McNally, 14-4. 184: Taylor Venz, N, dec. Chris Weiler, 7-1. 197: Eric Schultz, N, dec. Braxton Amos, 3-1. 285: Christian Lance, N, dec. Trent Hillger, 5-3.
