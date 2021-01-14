No. 6 Nebraska wrestling's dual with No. 1 Iowa to draw plenty of interest despite lack of fans

It will be a different atmosphere when the Huskers walk into Carver-Hawkeye Arena for their Big Ten dual Friday night.

"We're not going to face the 15,000 crazy Iowa fans who would be screaming," Nebraska coach Mark Manning said. "Their families are going to be loud enough.

"Everyone needs to go to a University of Iowa wrestling match to experience that because it's unlike anything else."

Because of the pandemic, attendance will be limited to immediate family. But this is a matchup that will draw plenty of interest.

Iowa, making its season debut, is ranked No. 1 by InterMat with its wrestlers in all 10 classes rated in the top eight. Nebraska is No. 6 and has eight individuals ranked. Iowa and Nebraska finished 1-2 at last season's Big Ten meet before the NCAA tournament was canceled.

Friday's match will begin at 8 p.m. on BTN.

"Big Ten Network can't have enough of these kind of matches," Manning said. "This is great for viewership and this is what college wrestling is all about. This is what you come to Nebraska for and this is what you come to Iowa for."