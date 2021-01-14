No. 6 Nebraska wrestling's dual with No. 1 Iowa to draw plenty of interest despite lack of fans

It will be a different atmosphere when the Huskers walk into Carver-Hawkeye Arena for their Big Ten dual Friday night.
"We're not going to face the 15,000 crazy Iowa fans who would be screaming," Nebraska coach Mark Manning said. "Their families are going to be loud enough.
"Everyone needs to go to a University of Iowa wrestling match to experience that because it's unlike anything else."
Because of the pandemic, attendance will be limited to immediate family. But this is a matchup that will draw plenty of interest.
Iowa, making its season debut, is ranked No. 1 by InterMat with its wrestlers in all 10 classes rated in the top eight. Nebraska is No. 6 and has eight individuals ranked. Iowa and Nebraska finished 1-2 at last season's Big Ten meet before the NCAA tournament was canceled.
Friday's match will begin at 8 p.m. on BTN.
"Big Ten Network can't have enough of these kind of matches," Manning said. "This is great for viewership and this is what college wrestling is all about. This is what you come to Nebraska for and this is what you come to Iowa for."
Nebraska's season opener also was in prime time on BTN last Friday, when as the Huskers downed No. 12 Minnesota 22-14. Three Husker newcomers got wins over ranked opponents, including 125-pounder Liam Cronin, a transfer from Indiana who earned an 8-1 decision.
"I really liked Liam Cronin. He started us off the right way," Manning said. "He wrestled a tough kid and he pretty much dominated the action."
On Friday, Cronin will be matched against Spencer Lee, an NCAA champion in 2019. Lee is one of three Hawkeyes ranked No. 1.
At 141, Jaydin Eierman, a three-time All-American who transferred to Iowa from Missouri, is No. 1 and will face seventh-ranked CJ Red. At 174, No. 1 Michael Kemerer faces fourth-ranked Mikey Labriola, who earned NU's only pin last Friday. Kemerer decisioned Labriola 3-1 in their only meeting last season.
Another top matchup will be at 197, where NU's Eric Schultz — ranked second — will be paired against fourth-ranked Jacob Warner. Warner defeated Schultz twice in 2019, but Schultz won last year's meeting 3-1 in Iowa City. Schultz picked up a major decision last weekend.
"Eric Schultz did what Eric Schultz is going to do," Manning said of his season debut. "Eric deserves everything he gets because he really puts in a lot of work and is passionate about the sport. He's a machine."
Iowa defeated the Huskers 26-6 last season and has won the past 11 times the programs have met. NU's last win over the Hawkeyes came in 2005 and its last win in Iowa City was in 1937.
"It's one you got to love and embrace and stick your nose right in there," Manning said. "This is not for the faint of heart. You better bring it."
