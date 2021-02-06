No. 7 Nebraska wrestling defeats Indiana and Michigan State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 7 Nebraska won 18 of its 20 matches as the Huskers defeated Indiana and Michigan State in a Big Ten triangular Saturday.
Nebraska's best individual win came from senior Eric Schultz, ranked second at 197 pounds, as he earned a 6-5 decision over No. 5 Cameron Caffey of Michigan State. In an abbreviated season, Schultz already has three wins over top 10 opponents.
Schultz's win was part of Nebraska's 27-10 win over the Spartans.
Nebraska opened its day with a 47-0 blanking of Indiana. The Huskers earned bonus points in seven of their wins, including back-to-back-to-back pins.
That started at 133 pounds as Alex Thomsen overcame a slow start. Indiana's Kyle Luigs earned near-fall points and led 10-0 before Thomsen pinned Luigs midway through the second period.
CJ Red (141) and Brock Hardy (149) followed with pins in the opening minute of their matches.
Nebraska's next match is scheduled for Feb. 21 at Illinois.
Results
Nebraska 47, Indiana 0
125: Liam Cronin, N, dec. Jacob Moran, 4-2. 133: Alex Thomsen, N, pinned Kyle Luigs, 3:53. 141: CJ Red, N, pinned Cayden Rooks, 1:00. 149: Brock Hardy, N, pinned Jonathon Moran, :51. 157: Caleb Licking, N, dec. Matt Ortiz, 6-0. 165: Peyton Robb, N, major dec. Nick South, 10-2. 174: Mikey Labriola, N, dec. Donnell Washington, 13-7. 184: Nathan Haas, N, major dec. Drayton Harris. 12-3. 197: Eric Schultz, N, won by injury default over Nick Willham. HWT: Christian Lance, N, won by injury default over Jacob Bullock.
Nebraska 27, Michigan State 10
125: Liam Cronin, N, dec. RayVon Foley, 14-13. 133: Tucker Sjomeling, N, dec. Jordan Hamdan, 10-4. 141: CJ Red, N, dec. Jaden Enriquez, 6-1. 149: Ridge Lovett, N, major dec. Peyton Omania, 13-3. 157: Chase Saldate, MS, major dec. Jevon Parrish, 8-0. 165: Peyton Robb, N, dec. Caleb Fish, 10-3. 174: Mikey Labriola, N, major dec. Nate Jimenez, 16-4. 184: Layne Malczewski, MS, pinned Nathan Haas, 1:38. 197: Eric Schultz, N, dec. Cameron Caffey, 6-5. HWT: Christian Lance, major dec. N, Christian Rebottaro, 12-4.