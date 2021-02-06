No. 7 Nebraska wrestling defeats Indiana and Michigan State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 7 Nebraska won 18 of its 20 matches as the Huskers defeated Indiana and Michigan State in a Big Ten triangular Saturday.

Nebraska's best individual win came from senior Eric Schultz, ranked second at 197 pounds, as he earned a 6-5 decision over No. 5 Cameron Caffey of Michigan State. In an abbreviated season, Schultz already has three wins over top 10 opponents.

Schultz's win was part of Nebraska's 27-10 win over the Spartans.

Nebraska opened its day with a 47-0 blanking of Indiana. The Huskers earned bonus points in seven of their wins, including back-to-back-to-back pins.

That started at 133 pounds as Alex Thomsen overcame a slow start. Indiana's Kyle Luigs ​earned near-fall points and led 10-0 before Thomsen pinned Luigs midway through the second period.

CJ Red (141) and Brock Hardy (149) followed with pins in the opening minute of their matches.

Nebraska's next match is scheduled for Feb. 21 at Illinois.

Results

Nebraska 47, Indiana 0