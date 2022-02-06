No. 8 Nebraska had a shot against No. 1 Penn State, but Nittany Lions clinch Big Ten dual title

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — No. 8 Nebraska won four matches Sunday, but it wasn't enough to knock off the nation's No. 1 team.
Penn State clinched the Big Ten regular-season dual title with a 21-13 win over the Huskers.
The Nittany Lions were without three starters, but got bonus-point wins from top-ranked wrestlers Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds) and Aaron Brooks (184) to build an 18-10 lead.
The Huskers gave themselves a chance to win the dual after 197-pounder Eric Schultz earned a 6-4 decision to make it 18-13 heading into the final match. But at heavyweight, Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet built a 5-1 lead in the second period en route to an 8-2 win over Christian Lance.
Nebraska's other wins were from Ridge Lovett (149), Peyton Robb — who held off Terrell Barraclough for a 3-2 win at 157 — and 174-pounder Mikey Labriola, a Pennsylvania native who earned a 14-4 major decision over Mason Manvile.
The Huskers started the weekend with a 20-13 loss to No. 3 Michigan. They will host Illinois on Feb. 13 before hosting No. 2 Iowa on Feb. 20 to end the regular season.
Individual results
125: Drew Hildebrandt, PS, dec. Jeremiah Reno, 4-0. 133: Roman Bravo-Young, PS, tech. fall Dominick Serrano, 23-8. 141: Nick Lee, PS, dec. CJ Red, 4-1. 149: Ridge Lovett, NU, dec. Beau Bartlett, 6-0. 157: Peyton Robb, NU, dec. Terrell Barraclough, 3-2. 165: Creighton Edsell, PS, dec. Tahjae Jenkins-Taylor, 9-2. 174: Mikey Labriola, NU, major dec. Mason Manville, 14-4. 184: Aaron Brooks, PS, major dec. Taylor Venz, 14-1. 197: Eric Schultz, NU, dec. Michael Beard, 6-4. 285: Greg Kerkvliet, PS, dec. Christian Lance, 8-2.