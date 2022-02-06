No. 8 Nebraska had a shot against No. 1 Penn State, but Nittany Lions clinch Big Ten dual title

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — No. 8 Nebraska won four matches Sunday, but it wasn't enough to knock off the nation's No. 1 team.

Penn State clinched the Big Ten regular-season dual title with a 21-13 win over the Huskers.

The Nittany Lions were without three starters, but got bonus-point wins from top-ranked wrestlers Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds) and Aaron Brooks (184) to build an 18-10 lead.

The Huskers gave themselves a chance to win the dual after 197-pounder Eric Schultz earned a 6-4 decision to make it 18-13 heading into the final match. But at heavyweight, Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet built a 5-1 lead in the second period en route to an 8-2 win over Christian Lance.

Nebraska's other wins were from Ridge Lovett (149), Peyton Robb — who held off Terrell Barraclough for a 3-2 win at 157 — and 174-pounder Mikey Labriola, a Pennsylvania native who earned a 14-4 major decision over Mason Manvile.

The Huskers started the weekend with a 20-13 loss to No. 3 Michigan. They will host Illinois on Feb. 13 before hosting No. 2 Iowa on Feb. 20 to end the regular season.

Individual results