No. 8 Nebraska wrestling drops opening Big Ten dual to No. 18 Purdue
WRESTLING

No. 8 Nebraska wrestling drops opening Big Ten dual to No. 18 Purdue

  • Updated
Check out what is happening in Husker athletics this week.

LINCOLN — No. 8 Nebraska fell in an early hole and couldn't climb out as it dropped its opening Big Ten dual, falling 18-15 to No. 18 Purdue.

The Boilermakers (7-1, 1-0) won the first three matches and built a 12-0 lead. And though the Huskers (3-1, 0-1) trimmed the lead to 12-9, Purdue won the next two matches against ranked NU wrestlers to clinch the win.

At 174 pounds, No. 21 Gerrit Nijenhuis of Purdue stunned Nebraska's third-ranked Mikey Labriola. Labriola entered the dual 10-0, but Nijenhuis won a 6-4 decision for the upset.

No. 23 Max Lyon then upset No. 10 Taylor Venz in a 7-2 decision.

Nebraska's first win in a run of three straight victories came at 149 when Ridge Lovett claimed a 10-3 decision over Purdue's Trey Kruse. A sudden victory by Jevon Parrish over Cooper Nohre at 157 pounds and Clayton Wilson's 3-1 decision against Hayden Lohrey at 174 pounds cut Purdue's lead to three.

Eric Schultz (197 pounds) and Christian Lance (285) also tacked on wins for Nebraska.

