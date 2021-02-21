 Skip to main content
No. 8 Nebraska wrestling finishes regular season with a victory over No. 11 Illinois
No. 8 Nebraska wrestling finishes regular season with a victory over No. 11 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — No. 8 Nebraska finished its regular season with a 25-9 win over No. 11 Illinois in a Big Ten wrestling dual Sunday afternoon.

The Huskers pulled away with a technical fall from Ridge Lovett at 149 pounds and back-to-back major decisions by Mikey Labriola at 174 and Taylor Venz at 184.

Nebraska also got a comeback win by CJ Red at 141 pounds. He trailed 14th-ranked Dylan Duncan with 30 seconds left before scoring on a reversal and two near-fall points for a 4-3 win.

Nebraska finishes the regular season 7-1 in league duals. The Huskers next will compete in the Big Ten Championship on March 6-7 at Penn State.

Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska wrestling team

Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska wrestling team.

