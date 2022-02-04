 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 8 Nebraska wrestling opens challenging weekend with loss to No. 3 Michigan
WRESTLING

No. 8 Nebraska wrestling opens challenging weekend with loss to No. 3 Michigan

These are the Husker wrestlers ranked nationally in their respective weight classes.

LINCOLN — No. 3 Michigan won three straight matches late in Friday night's dual as the Wolverines downed No. 8 Nebraska 20-13 at the Devaney Center.

It was the start of a challenging weekend for the Huskers, who will face No. 1 Penn State in State College on Sunday. Penn State defeated Ohio State 32-7 before nearly 16,000 fans on Friday.

With the Huskers' dual starting at 149 pounds, Nebraska got early wins from Ridge Lovett (149) and Bubba Wilson (165) before Eric Schultz claimed an 8-5 decision at 197. That gave NU a 10-9 lead.

Wilson's win was one of NU's best of the night as he recorded a takedown with eight seconds left for a 5-3 win over No. 12 Cameron Amine.

But Michigan followed that with decisions at heavyweight and 133 sandwiched around a technical fall by Jack Medley at 125, giving the Wolverines a 20-10 lead.

Nebraska senior CJ Red closed out the dual with a 7-3 win over No. 11 Stevan Micic.

Michigan 20, Nebraska 13

125: Jack Medley, M, tech. fall Jeremiah Reno, 23-8. 133: Dylan Ragusin, M, dec. Dominick Serrano, 6-2. 141: CJ Red, N, dec. Stevan Micic, 7-3. 149: Ridge Lovett, N, major dec. Pat Nolan, 11-3. 157: Will Lewan, M, dec. Peyton Robb, 3-1 SV. 165: Bubba Wilson, N, dec. Cameron Amine, 5-3. 174: Logan Massa, M, dec. Mikey Labriola, 4-1. 184: Myles Amine, M, dec. Taylor Venz, 8-2. 197: Eric Schultz, N, dec. Patrick Brucki, 8-5. HWT: Mason Parris, M, dec. Christian Lance, 4-1.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

Tags

