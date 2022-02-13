No. 8 Nebraska wrestling wins seven of 10 matches to defeat Illinois

LINCOLN — Senior CJ Red picked up one of Nebraska's best wins Sunday to help the eighth-ranked Huskers down Illinois 23-11 at the Devaney Center.

The 10th-ranked 141-pounder got a four-point near-fall midway through the second period on his way to a 7-1 decision over No. 4 Dylan Duncan.

In a matchup of ranked heavyweights, Nebraska's Christian Lance, ranked 12th, scored in each period to pull away from No. 16 Luke Luffman 7-4. Illinois won the other top-25 match, when No. 21 Zac Braunagel downed No. 9 Taylor Venz 12-6 at 184.

In all, Nebraska won seven of Sunday's 10 matches, including bonus-point wins from Jeremiah Reno at 125 and Mikey Labriola at 174.

Nebraska, which dropped duals to No. 3 Michigan and No. 1 Penn State last weekend, will host No. 2 Iowa on Feb. 20 to end the regular season.​