No. 9 Nebraska will face some of nation's best wrestlers at Cliff Keen Invitational

Robb is seeded third in Las Vegas as the top eight seeds at 157 all are ranked in the top 17 nationally. The top seed is three-time All-American Ryan Deakin of Northwestern.

Robb competed at 165 pounds last season, placing fourth at the Big Tens and going 2-2 at nationals. Two seasons ago as a freshman, he was at 157 and finished third at the Big Tens before nationals were cancelled by COVID-19.

"Last year was an anomaly," Nebraska coach Mark Manning said of Robb competing at 165. "He's always been a 57 pounder, 57's a more natural weight for him."

Robb said he's been able to use that experience at 165 to his advantage at 157.

"It's a weight that I use more of my kind of moves. I use a lot of moves from upper body strength, so 57 plays more into that," Robb said.

Manning believes Robb's capable of putting himself in the mix to be a national champion this season. Tournaments like this weekend will give the Huskers a chance to become sharper against elite competition.

"We have a number of guys that are close, but they have to keep believing, keep working for that level of intensity and excellence," Manning said.