No. 9 Nebraska will face some of nation's best wrestlers at Cliff Keen Invitational

Peyton Robb beat one defending national champion and nearly repeated the feat five days later last month.
Nebraska's starter at 157 pounds earned a 5-2 win over North Carolina's Austin O'Connor, who won the NCAA title at 149 pounds in March, securing the victory with an escape and takedown in the third period.
Robb then faced 157-pound champ David Carr of Iowa State in the Daktronics Open final. Robb's takedown with 54 seconds left gave him a 5-2 lead before Carr got an escape and takedown to force overtime. Carr recorded the winning takedown in sudden victory for a 7-5 win.
Carr entered the season ranked No. 1 by InterMat, while O'Connor was No. 2. Robb started the season at No. 16 and now he's sixth.
"I just try not to think about them too much," Robb said of the rankings. "I'm starting to get my routine down for matches where I feel I'm at my best."
Robb will see more of the nation's best at his weight class Friday and Saturday when ninth-ranked Nebraska competes at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas. Twenty-seven Division I teams are in the field, including 11 ranked in top 25 by InterMat.
"It kind of mimics the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament, where there's a lot of ranked guys," Robb said. "It's kind of good to start your season, getting you in the groove of competing in those kind of tournaments."
Robb is seeded third in Las Vegas as the top eight seeds at 157 all are ranked in the top 17 nationally. The top seed is three-time All-American Ryan Deakin of Northwestern.
Robb competed at 165 pounds last season, placing fourth at the Big Tens and going 2-2 at nationals. Two seasons ago as a freshman, he was at 157 and finished third at the Big Tens before nationals were cancelled by COVID-19.
"Last year was an anomaly," Nebraska coach Mark Manning said of Robb competing at 165. "He's always been a 57 pounder, 57's a more natural weight for him."
Robb said he's been able to use that experience at 165 to his advantage at 157.
"It's a weight that I use more of my kind of moves. I use a lot of moves from upper body strength, so 57 plays more into that," Robb said.
Manning believes Robb's capable of putting himself in the mix to be a national champion this season. Tournaments like this weekend will give the Huskers a chance to become sharper against elite competition.
"We have a number of guys that are close, but they have to keep believing, keep working for that level of intensity and excellence," Manning said.
"We have to keep pushing for more. We can become a really great team if we keep our focus on the details we need to get better at."
Nebraska won the Cliff Keen Invitational in 2019 — due to the pandemic last season, NU competed only in conference duals before the Big Ten and NCAA meets.
This weekend, five Huskers are seeded in the top three in their weight classes. Mikey Labriola is No. 1 at 174, while seeded third are Robb, CJ Red (141), Taylor Venz (184) and heavyweight Christian Lance.
