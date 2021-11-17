 Skip to main content
No. 9 Nebraska wrestling defeats No. 15 North Carolina
LINCOLN — Peyton Robb's decision over a defending national champion highlighted No. 9 Nebraska wrestling's 27-6 dual win over No. 15 North Carolina on Wednesday night at the Devaney Center.

Robb won the 157-pound match with a 5-2 decision over Austin O'Connor, who won the 149-pound title last season. Robb got a takedown with five seconds left in the first period for a 2-0 lead. His lead grew to 5-1 with another takedown midway through the third period.

Nebraska would win the dual's final seven matches, including the last three by major decision — Taylor Venz (184) won 15-2, Eric Schultz (197) won 16-3 and heavyweight Christian Lance claimed a 17-6 win.

Another upset for the Huskers came at 149 as Ridge Lovett edged sixth-ranked Zach Sherman 4-3. That match was tied 3-3 after the first and second periods. An escape early in the third put Lovett ahead and he held off Sherman's shots the rest of the period.

Nebraska returns to action Sunday at the Daktronics Open in Brookings, South Dakota.

