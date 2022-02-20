Result in heavyweight match seals Nebraska wrestling's loss to Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa heavyweight Tony Cassioppi earned a 3-0 decision over Christian Lance, giving the Hawkeyes a 20-15 dual victory over the Huskers on Sunday night at the Devaney Center.

Iowa led 17-3 after winning five of the first six matches. But the dual turned at 174 pounds as Mikey Labriola rallied in the third period for a 5-4 win over Michael Kemerer, ranked second nationally.

Senior Taylor Venz then brought Nebraska's Senior Night crowd to its feet by pinning Abe Assad with 50 seconds left. Venz trailed 3-2 before slamming Assad to the mat for the takedown and pinning him 20 seconds later.

Eric Schultz, ranked third at 197, got a last-minute takedown against fourth-ranked Jacob Warner for a 3-2 win. That pulled Nebraska within 17-15 heading to the final match, but Cassioppi kept Lance from getting into his offense to secure the team win.

Nebraska next will host the Big Ten meet, which begins March 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

