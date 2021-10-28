 Skip to main content
Six Nebraska wrestling duals to be televised on BTN
WRESTLING

Six Nebraska wrestling dual will be televised on BTN during the 2021-22 season, the network announced Thursday.

That begins with a non-conference match with North Carolina on Nov. 17. Conference duals will be televised against Minnesota (Jan. 14), Michigan (Feb. 4), Penn State (Feb. 6), Illinois (Feb. 13) and Iowa (Feb. 20).

NU returns all nine NCAA qualifiers from last season, including five All-Americans. The Huskers' first action will be home duals against UNK and Chadron State on Nov. 11.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

