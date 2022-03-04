Star-studded Big Ten wrestling tournament has another first — coming to Lincoln

Cael Sanderson has guided Penn State to eight national championships in his 13 seasons as coach. During that time, the Nittany Lions have won six conference tournament titles.

Those numbers show just how difficult it is to win the Big Ten tournament.

And this year for the first time, the nation's deepest, most competitive conference meet rolls into Lincoln with Nebraska hosting the tournament Saturday and Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"The biggest thing is for the fans and everyone who follows the sport in the state to have a close, personal look at the tournament in our own backyard," Husker coach Mark Manning said. "It's all about the fans and for our guys to have the convenience of having the meet here at the university."

The meet features a star-studded lineup of individuals as well as teams that will be favorites at the NCAA meet in Detroit in two weeks.

The top three teams in the NWCA Top 25 are from the Big Ten — No. 1 Penn State, No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan. Eight others are in the top 20 — Ohio State (sixth), Wisconsin (seventh), Nebraska (11th), Rutgers (14th), Michigan State (15th), Purdue (16th), Minnesota (19th) and Northwestern (20th).

"The Big Tens are like a miniature national meet. Some people say it's harder to win Big Tens because of the matchups you get," said Penn State junior Aaron Brooks, the defending national champion at 184 pounds. He's one of six NCAA champs in this week's field.

For Nebraska, much has changed since the last time it hosted a league meet.

"This is historic from the standpoint that it's the first time we're hosting (a Big Ten tournament in any sport)," said Manning, who has been NU's coach since 2000 and consistently has led the Huskers to top-10 finishes at nationals. "We hosted the Big 12 in 2009 and we won it."

The 2009 Big 12 meet was held in front of about 3,000 at NU Coliseum. Nebraska had four of the 10 individual champions, including future Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs, and the Huskers and Iowa State tied for first in the team standings.

The coach at Iowa State that season? Sanderson.

"I remember that well," he said. "It was a great atmosphere. The fans at Nebraska are passionate and they show up. They're very supportive. Nebraska's always a great place to compete. They have a great team and a great staff."

Sanderson became Penn State's coach before the 2009-10 season and led the Nittany Lions to eight national titles in the 2010s.

"If you want to take care of business at nationals, the best practice is to do our best at the Big Tens," Sanderson said.

Penn State's lineup is stacked again this season. When the prelim seedings were announced Monday, four Nittany Lions were No. 1 and two others were second.

But stars are found all over the Big Ten. According to InterMat's individual rankings, seven of the 10 weight classes have Big Ten wrestlers at No. 1.

The biggest star — literally and figuratively — is heavyweight Gable Steveson.

The 21-year-old has quickly become a Minnesota legend. He was a four-time state champion at Apple Valley, Minnesota, and last year he was the NCAA champion for the Gophers before winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He signed a contract to compete in WWE after the collegiate season.

Steveson's last loss was in the 2019 NCAA semifinal. All 10 of his matches this season have come with bonus points — six major decisions, three technical falls and a pin.

Steveson heads a heavyweight class that includes eight wrestlers ranked in the top 13. Nebraska's Christian Lance, ranked 11th, has faced all of them this season. His only lopsided loss was a major decision to Steveson in January.

"It's murderer's row. We're wrestling the best guys every weekend," Lance said. "When it's time for the big-time tournaments, you're ready to go."

Another of the sport's stars, Iowa's Spencer Lee, won't be competing.

The three-time NCAA champion at 125 pounds announced midway through the season that he'll apply for a medical hardship after he underwent surgery on his knees. When Iowa won the national title last year, Lee won while wrestling on a torn ACL.

Still, there's weight classes that are loaded with talent.

At 174 pounds, the top four nationally are from the Big Ten: Carter Starocci of Penn State is first, followed by Michigan's Logan Massa, Nebraska's Mikey Labriola and Iowa's Michael Kemerer.

The top three nationally at 141 are Penn State's Nick Lee, Iowa's Jaydin Eierman and Sebastian Rivera of Rutgers.

And at 197, four of the top five — Nebraska's Eric Schultz, Penn State's Max Dean, Michigan State's Cameron Caffey and Iowa's Jacob Warner — are in the field.

