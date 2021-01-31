 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Takedown in overtime gives No. 6-ranked Nebraska wrestling team the victory over Wisconsin
0 comments

Takedown in overtime gives No. 6-ranked Nebraska wrestling team the victory over Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Heavyweight Christian Lance recorded a takedown in overtime to give the sixth-ranked Nebraska wrestling team a 21-15 win over Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center.

Lance and Wisconsin's Trent Hillger, who is ranked seventh nationally, were tied 2-2 through regulation before Lance recorded his takedown with 12 seconds left.

Nebraska trailed 12-5 midway through the dual before winning four of the last five matches. That included a pin by Peyton Robb at 165 pounds and a technical fall by Eric Schultz at 197.

Before the dual, Nebraska paid tribute to teammate Christian Miller, who was killed in a car accident in November.

Nebraska returns to action Saturday as it competes in a quad at Indiana.

Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska wrestling team

Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska wrestling team

Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska wrestling team.

1 of 33
 
0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert