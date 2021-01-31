Takedown in overtime gives No. 6-ranked Nebraska wrestling team the victory over Wisconsin

LINCOLN — Heavyweight Christian Lance recorded a takedown in overtime to give the sixth-ranked Nebraska wrestling team a 21-15 win over Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center.

Lance and Wisconsin's Trent Hillger, who is ranked seventh nationally, were tied 2-2 through regulation before Lance recorded his takedown with 12 seconds left.

Nebraska trailed 12-5 midway through the dual before winning four of the last five matches. That included a pin by Peyton Robb at 165 pounds and a technical fall by Eric Schultz at 197.

Before the dual, Nebraska paid tribute to teammate Christian Miller, who was killed in a car accident in November.

Nebraska returns to action Saturday as it competes in a quad at Indiana.

