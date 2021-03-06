Three Husker wrestlers advance to finals at Big Ten meet

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Nebraska moved three wrestlers, including a sixth seed and a seventh seed, into Sunday's finals of the Big Ten meet.

Those finalists helped put Nebraska in third place in the team standings. Defending champion Iowa, which has six finalists, leads with 123 points, while Penn State has 92 and Nebraska 88.

Eric Schultz, who was Nebraska's lone finalist a year ago, is back after winning his 197-pound semifinal 2-1 over Michigan State's Cameron Caffey. Schultz, ranked No. 1 nationally in his weight class, will face second-seeded Myles Amine of Michigan in the final.

The two Husker surprises during Saturday's matches were Taylor Venz at 184 and Ridge Lovett at 149.

Venz, seeded sixth, was in control of his three wins Saturday, downing third-seeded Layne Malczewski of Michigan State 13-6 in the quarters and second-seeded Chris Weiler of Wisconsin 10-3 in the semis. Venz led Weiler 7-1 after two periods.

Lovett finished seventh at the Big Tens last year at 133 pounds. Moving up in weight, Lovett knocked off second-seeded Max Murin of Iowa 11-6 in the quarters before winning in a tiebreaker in the semis.

Nebraska went 3-4 in the semifinals as Peyton Robb (165) and Mikey Labriola (174) lost in sudden-victory.