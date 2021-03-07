Three Husker wrestlers place second at the Big Ten meet

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Nebraska finished with three runners-up and placed third as a team at the Big Ten wrestling meet Sunday.

Iowa had four individual champions — Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, Jaydin Eierman (141), Alex Marinelli (165) and Michael Kemerer (174) — as the Hawkeyes won the team title for the second straight year with 159.5 points. Penn State was second with 124, while Nebraska had 105.5.

For the Huskers in the finals, Ridge Lovett lost to Ohio State's Sammy Sasso 5-2 at 149; Taylor Venz dropped a 10-5 decision to Penn State's Aaron Brooks, and Eric Schultz, who was ranked No. 1 at 197, lost 7-3 to Michigan's Myles Amine. Schultz trailed 5-3 with 15 seconds left when Amine got a takedown to secure the win.

Five other Huskers finished in the top seven in their weight classes. Mikey Labriola placed third at 174, CJ Red (141) and Peyton Robb (165) placed fourth, heavyweight Christian Lance was fifth, and Caleb Licking (157) was seventh.

Nebraska will now prepare for the NCAA meet, which begins March 18 in St. Louis. Last year's NCAA meet was canceled by the pandemic.