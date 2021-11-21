Three Huskers win their weight classes at Daktronics Open

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Nebraska's Mikey Labriola, Silas Allred and Christian Lance won their weight classes Sunday at the Daktronics Open.

Labriola went 4-0 at 174 pounds as he recorded a third-period takedown to defeat Iowa State's Joel Shapiro 3-2 in the final. Allred, a freshman who wrestled unattached at 197, recorded two pins and a tech fall, while heavyweight Lance decisioned Iowa State's Sam Schuyler 9-5 in the final.

NU's Jevon Parrish (149) Peyton Robb (157) were runners-up. In the final, Robb faced Iowa State's David Carr, ranked No. 1 in the country by InterMat. They were tied 5-5 in overtime before Carr got a takedown for a 7-5 win.

Nebraska will next be in action Dec. 3 at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.