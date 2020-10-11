Two Husker wrestlers have strong showing in freestyle competition at Senior Nationals

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Husker wrestlers Eric Schultz and Christian Lance placed in the top eight in freestyle competition Sunday at Senior Nationals.

Schultz finished seven places higher than his seed, placing fifth at 97 kg, while Lance was seventh at 125 kg. TJ Dudley, who was a three-time All-American at Nebraska, placed fourth at 97 kg.

Alex Thomsen, who was Nebraska's starter at 125 pounds last season, won the 60 kg Greco-Roman title on Friday.