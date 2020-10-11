 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Husker wrestlers have strong showing in freestyle competition at Senior Nationals
0 comments
WRESTLING

Two Husker wrestlers have strong showing in freestyle competition at Senior Nationals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Husker wrestlers Eric Schultz and Christian Lance placed in the top eight in freestyle competition Sunday at Senior Nationals.

Schultz finished seven places higher than his seed, placing fifth at 97 kg, while Lance was seventh at 125 kg. TJ Dudley, who was a three-time All-American at Nebraska, placed fourth at 97 kg.

Alex Thomsen, who was Nebraska's starter at 125 pounds last season, won the 60 kg Greco-Roman title on Friday.

Photos: Nebraska wrestling hosts Penn State

1 of 35
0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert