Two Nebraska wrestlers will finish season as All-Americans

ST. LOUIS — Two Huskers, CJ Red and Mikey Labriola, will finish as All-Americans at the NCAA tournament.

Red, a senior who placed seventh at the NCAAs in 2018 and eighth in 2019, will have a chance to finish as high as third place Saturday. Labriola, who was sixth in 2019, also can finish third.

Nebraska, though, is in 11th place in the team standings. The Huskers had three wrestlers seeded in the top eight get knocked out early in the event.

Iowa remains in first place as the Hawkeyes have three finalists — Spencer Lee (125), Jaydin Eierman (141) and Michael Kemerer (174).

Iowa has 109 points, while Penn State is second with 94.5. Iowa and Penn State finished 1-2 in the Big Ten meet earlier this month, while Nebraska was third.