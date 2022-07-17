Year in review: Trev Alberts' decision to keep Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg looms large

LINCOLN — Before Athletic Director Trev Alberts discussed why he chose to retain football coach Scott Frost on Nov. 8, he made a cup of coffee for a reporter. It was a quaint and ironic scene, Alberts leaning over a nice machine he said was bought by Steve Pederson, the A.D. who less than one year on the job fired Frank Solich in 2003.

Alberts, having the same option four months into his tenure, declined to do the same.

Instead, he received a plan from Frost that included firing most of his assistants on offense and the coach accepted a $1 million salary reduction.

“The university is taking a risk in bringing Scott back,” Alberts said. “There’s a risk. Scott, I thought it was important we mitigate some of our risk with him taking a risk. At the end of the day, there’s no guarantee for success.”

Around a table in his office, Alberts spoke one day before the tipoff of the Nebraska men’s basketball season.

By the end of that campaign, Alberts would be having much the same conversation about Fred Hoiberg. New coaching staff. Reduced salary. Same coach.

“Within reason, this is going to be a place that supports coaches — period,” Alberts said of Hoiberg’s retention in late February.

Depending on who Alberts might have hired to replace Frost and Hoiberg, those decisions saved NU perhaps $20 million in buyouts that can be used for other things, like paying student-athletes for academic progress or beginning to reimagine Memorial Stadium. Alberts’ choices — and his first year, in general — also became the story of Nebraska athletics in 2021-22.

Yes, the volleyball team advanced to the national title match before losing to Wisconsin. Yes, the women’s basketball and softball teams made strong runs to the NCAA tournament that solidified coaches Amy Williams and Rhonda Revelle. Yes, NU’s wrestling team behind a historically good senior class surged to fifth at nationals.

But the overall performance of Nebraska teams resulted in the school’s worst ever finish (49th) in the Directors’ Cup. And the biggest story remained: Football (3-9) and men’s basketball (10-22) won 25% and 31.25% of their respective games, and the highly touted well-paid coaches kept their jobs.

“Obviously, the season has not gone the way any of us expected or hoped, and it’s very discouraging,” Hoiberg said the week he was retained. “It’s been a very, very difficult year — as difficult as I’ve ever been through — and to have the support of Trev means the world to me.”

Alberts took the job in mid-July 2021, filling the vacuum left by Bill Moos’ exit.

Upon starting as A.D., Alberts learned of an ongoing NCAA investigation into Frost’s use of a special teams analyst — Frost received a five-day suspension and show cause order in the spring for it — and inherited a long Memorial Stadium sellout streak on the ropes due to poor play, the pandemic and an aging stadium that Alberts wants to overhaul.

To keep the streak intact, NU and Alberts created The Red Carpet Experience, which matches donor tickets to underserved youth. As for the stadium, Alberts and his team crafted a massive survey and published the results. Fans want alcohol and bigger seats, according to the polls.

“We’re behind in some key areas because we haven’t had the courage to address some of these very sensitive and hard topics,” Alberts said in September of the stadium’s outdated amenities.

NU administrative “apparatus,” Alberts has said repeatedly since arriving from UNO, needed to be as good as he wants his coaches to be.

Frost hadn’t enjoyed the level of support and guidance, Alberts intimated, he deserved as a still-young coach. Frost fired several long-time assistants — including three who had been with him six years — to hire Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and another former Husker quarterback Mickey Joseph to jump-start recruiting and coach receivers. Frost made additional changes in the recruiting offices that, so far, have helped Nebraska grab 13 commits for the 2023 class.

Hoiberg isn’t new to the head coaching gig — he coached five years at Iowa State and four years in the NBA — but he, too, has hit the reset button, jettisoning his lead assistant Matt Abdelmassih and Doc Sadler, the former NU coach turned special assistant whose role had been greatly reduced by the end of his time in Lincoln.

Both the football and men’s basketball teams hit big reset buttons on their rosters, too, cranking the transfer portal turnstile with regularity. The Husker football team added 15 new players. In men’s basketball, three, but it’s possible that trio — Sam Griesel, Emmanuel Bandoumel and Juwan Gary — find their way into the starting lineup.

In a summer interview with The World-Herald, Alberts preached optimism for both high-profile programs. Football kicks off in less than 50 days with a game against Northwestern in Ireland. The A.D.’s comments have filled in for Frost, media silent for roughly three months.

“I don’t think Scott is throwing darts at a dart board and hoping something works,” Alberts said.

Something might have to work, though. For Frost and Hoiberg. Grace, in a business of wins and losses, has its limits.

Here's a look at Nebraska's sports:

BASEBALL

Last season: 23-30, 10-14 Big Ten (tied for eighth)

Big Ten tournament/postseason: Did not qualify.

Preseason prediction: Big Ten coaches and national outlets pegged the Huskers as league favorites while some Top 25 polls included them for the first time since 2007.

How it played out: If Nebraska’s 2021 team always found a way to win, this one was creative in how games got away. The offense was the consistent sieve, with a .253 batting average the program’s worst since 1976 and trouble making even productive outs. Fielding was erratic amid an ever-changing lineup and contributed to NU’s most allowed unearned runs (60) in two decades. Even the pitching — an early strength because of depth — eroded through injuries, attrition and regression. The Huskers won two of eight league series and by the end were reduced to complaining about a weather-related cancellation hundreds of miles away at Purdue as they fell percentage points shy of qualifying for the eight-team Big Ten tournament in Omaha.

Success or struggle: Major disappointment. Prognosticators gave NU the benefit of the doubt that it could sustain its winning ways without the core group from a year earlier. That didn’t happen — not only did the Huskers never have a record above .500, but they struggled to replace the no-nonsense leaders that made 2021 so special. The team never won more than four straight while absorbing multiple historic blowouts and going 6-12 in one-run affairs. Individually, few players significantly improved their draft stock or future outlook.

Standout: Emmett Olson. The second-year left-hander from the Chicago suburbs began the spring as one of many late relief options but thrived in his transition to the starting rotation. By the end he had struck out nearly a batter per inning against 16 walks in 66 innings with a team-best 2.86 ERA, thanks to steady fastball command and a lively slider as an out pitch. Olson’s 3.05 ERA in the league was fourth among qualified starters and he parlayed the effort into an invitation to train with Team USA this summer. Olson is a strong favorite to be a front-end weekend starter next season.

Season high: A gutsy Big Ten home opener. Nebraska rallied to beat Michigan 13-9 on a Friday night on BTN, shaking off four consecutive Wolverine homers and its worst home loss in 30 years earlier in the week. A six-run bottom of the fifth and a nine-strikeout outing from Koty Frank propelled the Huskers when, for a few hours, it looked like they may have figured things out in time for conference play. The euphoria was short lived — it was Michigan which won the next two games to take the series and eventually qualify for an NCAA regional.

Season low: A 9-8, 12-inning loss to Minnesota in early May. A chance to win a series and make up ground in the standings against the Big Ten’s worst team instead exposed all the Huskers’ struggles on one forgettable night in Minneapolis. They blew a three-run lead in the eighth while stranding 15 runners on base, walking nine Gophers and committing three errors. While blowout home defeats to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (21-4) and Rutgers (19-1) were huge red flags, this come-from-ahead defeat suggested even the lowest bar for postseason play might not be attainable.

Trending: In a new direction. The roster will look much, much different next season following double-digit departures into the portal and more than 20 incoming additions including 11 junior college players and four transfers. It’s possible NU brings back just three lineup regulars in left-side infielders Max Anderson and Brice Matthews along with outfielder Garrett Anglim. Pitching depth and a more well-rounded offense — not to mention improved player-led team culture — are primary to-dos this offseason for coach Will Bolt and his staff. How quickly so many newcomers can coalesce will be a central storyline as the Huskers look to reenter the postseason conversation next spring.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Record: 10-22, 4-16 Big Ten (T-14th)

Postseason: None

Preseason prediction: Nebraska was picked 11th in the media preseason Big Ten polls, but lots of prognosticators thought the Huskers might make the NCAA tournament.

How it played out: NU lost its season opener to Western Illinois, righted the ship to 5-2, then proceeded to lose 15 of its next 16 games, often in a risible manner. Crowds dwindled. Key players like Trey McGowens and Wilhelm Breidenbach got hurt. Freshman phenom Bryce McGowens carried the team at times and faltered at others. After Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts determined coach Fred Hoiberg would keep his job, the team won three straight — all on the road — to end the regular season. It was the only time, in Hoiberg’s three years, that gave off the whiff of hope.

Success or struggle: Huge struggle. Hoiberg endured angry callers on his show, tough questions in the press room and his own guard, Kobe Webster, questioning the coaches on the radio. In hindsight, the unexpected success of Dalano Banton reaching the NBA meant the late, unexpected addition of Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge, who threw off the backcourt chemistry despite having some of the team’s best games.

Standouts: Bryce McGowens averaged 16.8 points, reaching the free throw line almost 200 times as a true freshman. He left after one year and was picked in the second round of the NBA draft. Verge had turnover issues (3.4 per game) but had 14.5 points and 5.5 assists per game, too. He shot better than McGowens from 2 and 3-point range, as well.

Season high: A regular-season-ending win over Wisconsin that denied the Badgers an outright Big Ten title. NU won without Bryce McGowens, who missed the game with an injury.

Season low: Back-to-back 35 and 31-point losses to Michigan and Auburn — both superior teams — was pretty ugly, but the 93-65 loss to Rutgers in January was uglier. Rutgers hadn’t scored 93 points on a Big Ten team in three years.

Trending: Up, probably. Hoiberg overhauled his staff and doesn’t appear to have a player on the roster who needs to launch 28-foot 3-pointers so NBA scouts can see his range. How many guys on NU’s roster can shoot above 35% from 3? Can transfer additions like Sam Griesel, Juwan Gary and Emmanuel Bandomel toughen the team up? Hoiberg may have less talent. He’ll have better player chemistry, though.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Last season: 24-9, 11-7 Big Ten (sixth)

Postseason: NCAA tournament, lost first round to Gonzaga

Preseason prediction: NU was projected as a NCAA tournament bubble team

How it played out: The Huskers had a terrific year, making their second NCAA tourney under coach Amy Williams. Nebraska had impressive home wins over Creighton, Michigan and Indiana — all of whom made at least the Sweet 16 — while advancing to the semifinal of the Big Ten tournament. NU also played through a considerable off-the-court mess, in which an assistant (Chuck Love) was suspended and the team’s top 3-point shooter, Ashley Scoggin, was removed from the program for an undisclosed incident.

Success or struggle: A major success on the court. Nebraska won its first 12 games, drew robust home crowds for much of the season (including 8,415 for a 95-86 loss to Iowa).

Standouts: Oregon transfer Jaz Shelley was everything NU hoped she would be, averaging 13.1 points 6.3 rebounds and five assists. She had a triple-double early in the season and set the school record for 3-pointers in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. She led the team in blocks and steals, too. And yet Shelley wasn’t the social media focus of the team. Freshman Alexis Markowski, who didn’t enter the starting lineup until January, thrilled fans with her toughness, versatility and joy on court. The Lincoln Pius X grad was Big Ten freshman of the year.

Season high: Two wins over a very good Michigan team that made the Elite Eight. Nebraska stood toe-to-toe with the Big Ten’s toughest squad and proved it could win gritty when necessary.

Season low: Gonzaga was a tough draw in the NCAAs, but Nebraska played poorly. The real low was the situation involving a coach and player that loomed over the team for a month. The program separated from Love after the season and Scoggin transferred to UNLV.

Trending: Up. Sam Haiby chose to return for a fifth season, which means all five starters are back for 2022-2023. NU added South Dakota transfer guard Maddie Krull and one of the nation’s top post players in Maggie Mendelson, who will join the team in January after she plays volleyball for the Huskers. This could be Williams’ best team — and one of the best teams in program history.

FOOTBALL

Last season: 3-9, 1-8 Big Ten (tied for sixth in West Division)

Postseason: None

Preseason prediction: Nobody called for a West title or Top 25 ranking like in 2019. The general feel nationally was still more optimistic than locally, which set the baseline of making a bowl game against one of the nation’s most difficult schedules.

How it played out: Consistently. The Huskers won three games but were competitive every week against a wave of ranked opponents with all nine defeats by single digits. The defense (generally a strength), special teams (generally a glaring weakness) and the offense (hot and cold) were steady in their identities during a year that ended with five NU assistants moving on from the program.

Success or struggle: The ultimate question. By winning percentage, it was Nebraska’s worst campaign since 1957 and the sort of record that normally leads to a fourth-year coach not getting a fifth. But hanging tough in big games — something the Huskers hadn’t done reliably in years — also suggests NU was just a few plays in a few contests away from a bowl game and West contention. Does the team get marks for competitiveness or demerits for making critical mistakes? In hindsight, Big Red’s 2021 will be viewed as the first signs of a takeoff or delaying inevitable staff changes.

Standouts: Austin Allen set the single-season NU record for catches (38) and yards (602) by a tight end while also capturing the Big Ten’s player of the year award at the position. He was the first Husker to be a first-team all-conference pick in seven years. Defensively, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and nickelback JoJo Domann were again invaluable — Taylor Britt reliably graded well against opponents’ top receivers while Domann (72 tackles, two interceptions) was a playmaker in coverage and in the box. All three Huskers are now in the NFL.

Season high: Pounding Northwestern, which had historically played Nebraska close every year no matter the talent gap. The Huskers rolled 56-7, with the light show before the fourth quarter thrilling a packed Memorial Stadium when the offense wasn’t making explosive plays. Seven rushing touchdowns and a banner day for the Blackshirts made for a rare nondramatic finish.

Season low: The opener at Illinois. The fall had more than its share of gut punches, but a mistake-riddled 30-22 defeat to the Illini raised vibes that the season was over in August. It turned out to be true — penalties, turnovers and shocking mental mistakes haunted the Huskers all year.

Trending: Into the unknown. Nebraska in the offseason added 15 transfers, among them a new quarterback, new star pass rusher and accomplished SEC receiver. It brought in five new assistants, including one who will take over play-calling duties for what will be an offense with more West Coast-style pass concepts. A pressure-cooker season ahead will at least feature an easier on-paper schedule.

SOCCER

Last season: 7-9-2, 3-5-2 Big Ten

Big Ten tournament: Did not qualify

Preseason prediction: 12th in Big Ten coaches poll

How it played out: The Huskers got off to a hot start, outscoring Western Illinois, Missouri and Baylor 10-1 to open the season 3-0. A pair of 1-0 losses followed, including one to in-state rival UNO, before NU bounced back with a win Sept. 5. But the Huskers didn't win again until Oct. 17, a skid that dropped their record from 4-2-0 to 4-9-2. They won three straight games to end the season but finished 11th in the Big Ten after an 0-5-2 start in conference play.

Success or struggle: Struggle — though not as much of one as the record may indicate. NU outscored its opponents 30-23 on the season. Of its nine losses, eight were decided by one goal. Still, a loss is a loss, and the Huskers haven't had a winning season since 2018.

Standout: Reagan Raabe, a Millard West graduate, led the Huskers with 17 points on seven goals and three assists and was named third-team All-Big Ten.

Season high: On Aug. 26, the Huskers notched a 2-1 road win against a Baylor team that went on to finish third in the Big 12. The game included the first collegiate goal for Sarah Weber, the two-time Nebraska Gatorade player of the year from Gretna who scored six goals on her way to All-Big Ten freshman honors.

Season low: The last game of the Huskers' nine-game winless streak was a 4-3 home loss to Iowa on Oct. 14. Weber scored twice in the first half to give NU a 3-0 lead, but the Hawkeyes scored four straight goals, including the game-winner with less than 10 minutes to play.

Trending: The Huskers' six leading point-scorers last season were all freshmen and sophomores — a group that included Raabe, Weber, Bennington grad Abbey Schwarz and Lincoln Southwest grad Gwen Lane. They all return this year and may all be back in 2023, too — the Huskers will have one senior on the roster this season.

SOFTBALL

Last season: 41-16, 17-5 Big Ten (second)

Big Ten tournament/postseason: Behind strong pitching, the Huskers went 3-0 to win their first Big Ten tournament title. They went 1-2 in the Stillwater Regional.

Preseason prediction: NU wasn't in the Top 25.

How it played out: Nebraska got off to a solid start, going 15-9 through the middle of March. The Huskers then took off, winning 18 straight. NU dropped five of its next seven to finish second behind Northwestern in the league standings. But at the Big Ten tournament, the Huskers allowed three runs in three games to sweep their way to the title. It was the Huskers' first conference tournament title since 2004. At regionals, NU was ousted after losing back-to-back games to Oklahoma State and North Texas.

Success or struggle: Success. NU's previous winning season was 2018, when it went 31-23. Its 41-16 mark this spring was its best since going 44-18 in 2014. It also was NU's first NCAA tournament appearance since 2016 and its 21st under coach Rhonda Revelle, who received a contract extension after the season.

Standout: Olivia Ferrell became NU's first 20-game winner since 2018, going 20-7 with a 2.00 ERA, striking out 163 in 171.2 innings. Also at the plate, the Elkhorn South graduate hit three homers in 44 at-bats — she delivered the winning double in the Big Ten tournament semifinal against Ohio State. Ferrell and Courtney Wallace combined to win 37 of NU's 41 games.

Season high: The 18-game winning streak from the middle of March to late-April gave the Huskers confidence to make a postseason run. NU won in all different ways during the streak, shutting out five opponents, scoring double figures five times and winning twice in extra innings. But win No. 18 was as memorable as any during the streak. That day NU tied a record for the largest comeback in program history, erasing an 8-1 deficit to beat Minnesota 11-8. Ava Bredwell, Caitlynn Neal and Peyton Glatter combined for nine hits and eight RBIs in the win.

Season low: After winning its NCAA regional opener against North Texas, Nebraska led Oklahoma State 2-1 midway through its second game. But within hours on May 21, NU's season would be over. Oklahoma State scored four in the bottom of the fourth on its way to a 7-4 in the afternoon, then in the evening the Huskers managed just three singles in a 3-0 elimination loss to North Texas.

Trending: Up as NU brings back some of its top players. Wallace announced that she would return for another season, which will solidify the pitching staff. And three of its top four hitters are back — Mya Felder hit .373 with 37 RBIs, Abbie Squier hit .364 with seven homers and Billie Andrews hit .330 with 20 homers, 51 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

Big Ten indoor/outdoor championships: Third/fourth

How it played out: The Husker men collected eight conference titles. York graduate Mayson Conner swept the indoor and outdoor titles in the high jump, Papay Glaywulu repeated as the indoor triple jump champion and the outdoor 4x400 relay team of Jacob Hyde, Alex Nelson, Cory Berg and Nick Bryant pulled off an upset by winning a title from the first of two sections in the final. A stellar throws group accounted for the rest: Alex Talley (weight throw) and Burger Lambrechts (shot put) won indoor titles, and Maxwell Otterdahl won the outdoor shot put and discus crowns.

Success or struggle: Success. Led by their prowess in field events, the Husker men earned two more high finishes at the conference meets; they have not finished lower than fourth in a conference indoor or outdoor meet since 2007, when NU was in the Big 12.

Standout: Tough to pick just one. Talley collected first-team All-America honors at the NCAA indoor and outdoor championships, finishing seventh in the indoor weight throw and sixth in the outdoor hammer throw. Lambrechts was named the Big Ten indoor field athlete of the year for the second time after a fourth-place finish in the shot put at the NCAA indoor meet. And then there's Conner, who won two Big Ten titles.

Season high: Talley broke his own school record in the hammer throw at the NCAA outdoor championships with a mark of 234-8.

Trending: Talley and Lambrechts will not return next year, but Conner, Otterdahl and Lincoln High grad Darius Luff, who finished seventh in the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA indoor meet, will be back.

WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

Big Ten indoor/outdoor championships: Tied for seventh/fifth

How it played out: Led by a strong core of freshmen and sophomores, the NU women racked up four individual conference championships. Freshman Jenna Rogers, like Conner, swept the Big Ten indoor and outdoor high jump titles. Sophomores Darby Thomas (indoor long jump) and Maddie Harris (outdoor javelin) also won conference titles. At the NCAA indoor meet, Rogers was a first-team All-American with a seventh-place finish in the high jump. Thomas finished 12th in the long jump.

Success or struggle: Success. The Husker women finished 14th at the NCAA outdoor championships — their best finish since 2006. Harris was second in the javelin, freshman Axelina Johansson was third in the shot put and Rogers tied for sixth in the high jump to earn first-team All-America honors. Sophomores LaQwasia Stepney (long jump) and Mirta Kulisic (javelin) collected second-team accolades.

Standout: Again, tough to pick one. Rogers won two Big Ten titles and was a first-team All-American at the NCAA indoor and outdoor meets. But Johansson beat out Rogers for the Big Ten women's outdoor freshman of the year award. Johansson was the Big Ten runner-up in the shot put with the third-best throw in school history, 60-4.

Season high: Harris broke the school record on the way to her second straight Big Ten javelin title. Harris' throw of 189-11 put her more than 20 feet past teammate Kulisic, the runner-up.

Trending: After a strong finish at the NCAA outdoor championships, a bright future could be in store as all of the Huskers' All-Americans — Harris, Johansson, Rogers, Thomas, Stepney and Kulisic — were either freshmen or sophomores in 2022.

VOLLEYBALL

Last season: 26-8, 15-4 Big Ten (second)

Postseason: National runner-up to Wisconsin

Preseason prediction: Nebraska was preseason No. 5 in the AVCA poll. Texas, which the Huskers beat on the way to the Final Four, was No. 1.

How it played out: Aside from an impressive sweep of then No. 19-Creighton, NU flat-out struggled in nonconference play, losing three straight to Utah, Stanford and Louisville in mid-September as coach John Cook tinkered with his lineup and waited for middle blocker Lauren Stivrins to return from injury. Once she did, the Huskers took off, finishing second — to eventual national champion Wisconsin — in the Big Ten. Once in the NCAA tournament, Nebraska tore through the first two weekends, dropping one set over four matches — en route to the Final Four. The Huskers beat an aggressive-but-inexperienced Pittsburgh team in four sets, then in a three-hour thriller, lost to Wisconsin in five. NU and UW will be favored for a title rematch in 2022.

Success or struggle: Both, and the early-season struggle helped lead to the success, as freshmen outside hitters such as Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst steadily improved while NU learned to score without Stivrins, who missed 11 matches. Nebraska compensated with an elite defense — opponents hit .148 last season — and as the season wore on, tough serving from Keonilei Akana, Kenzie Knuckles and Nicklin Hames. In some ways it may have been Cook’s best coaching job, blending super seniors like Stirvins and Lexi Sun (who was benched) with the greatest recruiting class in school history.

Standouts: Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez grabbed first-team All-America honors, playing the position as well as a freshman could and finishing with 524 digs. Middle blocker Kayla Caffey played her best match against Wisconsin the title game and earned second-team All-America honors, hitting a team-best .363 on a Husker squad that lacked great depth at middle blocker. Outside hitter Madi Kubik was third-team All-America and Stivrins hit .339 in 23 matches.

Season high: The NCAA tournament run, which included a how-do-you-like-that four-set win over No. 2 Texas — in Austin — and the victory over No. 3 Pitt, which stunned Nebraska 25-16 in the first set of the national semifinal and seemed poised for a rout. The Huskers regrouped and their defense kicked in.

Season low: Louisville rolled into the Devaney Center and swept Nebraska 25-17, 25-20, 25-18 just before Big Ten play. Though Louisville would finish 32-1 — losing only to Wisconsin — NU doesn’t usually get smoked on its own court like that.

Trending: Up. Omaha hosts the Final Four in 2022 and Nebraska should be there. While Akana transferred to Texas and some questions linger about whether Caffey will be eligible for a seventh season, NU added freshman middle blockers Maggie Mendelson and Bekka Allick and Madi Kubik’s younger sister, Hayden. If Kennadi Orr is healthy — and ready — at setter, Nebraska will play in Omaha against the usual titans — Wisconsin, Texas, maybe Louisville — for the national title.

WRESTLING

Last season: 6-5 in duals, 3-5 Big Ten

Big Ten tournament/postseason: Finished seventh at Big Ten meet before placing fifth at the NCAA meet.

Preseason prediction: Huskers started the season ranked No. 9.

How it played out: Nebraska showed early on its ability of being a good tournament team as it used its depth to win the 26-team Cliff Keen Invite in early December. Mikey Labriola won the 174-pound title, while five other Huskers placed in the top three. All five dual losses came after the new year and against teams ranked in the top 20, including No. 1 Penn State, No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan. NU hosted the Big Ten meet for the first time, but had just two wrestlers (Eric Schultz at 197 and Ridge Lovett at 149) finish in the top four. Two weeks later, NU returned to form at nationals as five Huskers were All-Americans — Lovett placed second, Peyton Robb was fourth at 157, Labriola and Schultz were seventh and heavyweight Christian Lance was eighth.

Success or struggle: Coach Mark Manning always works to have his team peak in March, so while the Big Ten meet was a struggle, nationals was a success. The fifth-place finish was its first top five finish since 2009 when Jordan Burroughs won a national title.

Standout: Eric Schultz was one of three Huskers, along with CJ Red and Taylor Venz, who was a five-year starter, thanks to the extra COVID season. Schultz was near the top of the 197-pound rankings throughout the season as he went 20-4. He finished runner-up at Big Tens, falling 4-2 to eventually national champ Max Dean of Penn State, and placed seventh at nationals. He finished his NU career with a 103-42 record.

Season high: NU has consistently finished in the top 10 at nationals, but this year's finish was even a pleasant surprise. NU finished between eighth and 10th at the NCAAs five straight years from 2015 to 2019 before the 2020 meet was canceled. The Huskers expected to be in the top 10 again last year, but stumbled to finish 12th. This March, all eight Huskers at nationals won matches and five of them were All-Americans. Lovett led the way, winning his first four matches and finished runner-up at 149. Robb won five straight consolation matches and placed fourth at 157.

Season low: The Huskers were excited to host the Big Ten meet for the first time, and the meet was moved to a bigger venue, Pinnacle Bank Arena. They had dropped close duals to the top-ranked teams in the country and expected to be in the thick of the league race. And while Michigan surprised Penn State by winning the team title, Nebraska finished in the middle of the pack.

Trending: Up. The lineup will have a new look as four multi-year starters graduated, but the Huskers have depth in the practice room and look to carry the momentum from a strong NCAA meet showing. The lineup will including returning All-Americans in Lovett, Robb and Labriola.

OTHER SPORTS

Bowling

NCAA championship: Did not qualify

Trending: For the first time since bowling became an NCAA-sanctioned sport in 2003-04, the Huskers failed to qualify for the NCAA championship. One year after winning its sixth national title, NU ended its season at an NCAA regional. Kayla Verstraete, who led the team with an average score of 212.04 and was a third-team All-American, will return next year.

Cross country

Big Ten championships: Men ninth, women 11th

Trending: In the first season under coach Matt Wackerly, the Huskers took home one team title and one individual title. The women finished first at the Bradley Pink Classic, while Dais Malebana won the men's individual crown. Senior Erika Freyhof earned All-Big Ten honors with a 13th-place finish at the Big Ten meet, finished 10th at an NCAA regional and ended her career at the NCAA championships.

Men's golf

Big Ten championship: 14th

Trending: In their first season under coach Brett Balak, the Huskers finished no higher than fourth in any event. Scoring leaders Jeremy Sisson and Will Marshall will return next season. Among the six signees joining the team is Harry Crockett, a transfer from Hutchinson Community College who was the 2021 NJCAA Division I runner-up.

Women's golf

Big Ten championship: Seventh

Trending: Beatrice grad Kirsten Baete led the Huskers with a fourth-place finish at the Big Ten championship and tied for 30th at an NCAA regional. Baete will be gone next season, but Elkhorn South grad Megan Whittaker and Michaela Vavrova, who tied for 17th at the Big Ten meet, will return under a new coach. Former SMU and Texas A&M coach Jeanne Sutherland replaces Lisa Johnson.

Men's gymnastics

Big Ten championships: Second

Trending: The Huskers qualified for the NCAA finals for the fifth consecutive season. They took fourth nationally behind All-America performances from Donte McKinney, who was seventh on vault, and Dillan King, who was eighth on parallel bars. King led NU at the Big Ten meet by winning the bronze medal on high bar. McKinney will be back next season, as will fellow regular-season All-Americans Taylor Christopulos and Sam Phillips.

Women's gymnastics

Big Ten championships: Sixth

Trending: NU rebounded from a ninth-place conference finish in 2021 but once again fell short of the NCAA meet. Two Huskers, sophomore Kinsey Davis and junior Clara Colombo, qualified as individuals for an NCAA regional. Colombo tied for second on uneven bars at the Big Ten meet, and senior Kynsee Roby tied for third on beam.

Rifle

Patriot Rifle Conference championships: Fifth

Trending: In their first year under coach Mindy Miles, the Huskers fell short of the NCAA championships for just the second time since 2012, but sophomore Cecelia Ossi qualified as an individual in smallbore. Ossi finished ninth nationally after a second-place finish in NU's new conference. After 17 years in the Great American Rifle Conference, the Huskers joined the Patriot Rifle Conference in 2021-22.

Swimming and diving

Big Ten championships: Ninth

Trending: Senior Autumn Haebig qualified for the NCAA championships for the fourth time, swimming in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle races at nationals. Haebig, who holds five school records, will be missed; next year's roster will have zero swimmers with NCAA championships experience.

Men's tennis

Big Ten tournament: Lost in quarterfinal

Trending: The Husker men finished fifth in the Big Ten in the regular season, their highest conference finish since 2007, when NU was in the Big 12. They finished with a winning record (5-3) in conference play for the first time since 1993, when NU was in the Big Eight. Three lineup regulars finished with winning records in singles play, and two, Roni Hietaranta and Shunya Maruyuma, will be back next season.

Women's tennis

Big Ten tournament: Lost in quarterfinals

Trending: The NU women went 15-10 overall and 7-4 in Big Ten play, including five wins over ranked opponents, and reached No. 49 in the ITA rankings. Top singles player Kristina Novak, who was first-team All-Big Ten, has transferred to Oklahoma State, but most players will return from a roster that featured zero seniors.