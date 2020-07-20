July 21 TV/Radio

ON tv TUESDAY
MLB EXHIBITIONS
Houston at Kansas City TV: FSN, MLB 1 p.m.
Colorado at Texas TV: MLB 7 p.m.
BOWLING
PBA: King of the Lanes 3 TV: FS1 6 p.m.
PBA: King of the Lanes 4 TV: FS1 7 p.m.
BOXING
Pro card TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Lotte at SK TV: ESPN2 4:25 a.m.
SOCCER
Toronto vs. New England TV: ESPN 8 a.m.
Man. City at Watford TV: NBCSN 11:55 a.m.
Bologna at Atalanta TV: ESPN 12:25 p.m.
Arsenal at Aston Villa TV: NBCSN 2:10 p.m.
TENNIS
WTT: Orlando vs. Wash. TV: ESPN2 8 a.m.
Eastern European Champ. TV: Tennis 9 a.m.
Pro tournaments TV: Tennis 2 p.m.
WTT: Or. County vs. Vegas TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
