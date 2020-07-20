July 21 TV/Radio
0 comments

July 21 TV/Radio

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

ON tv TUESDAY

MLB EXHIBITIONS

Houston at Kansas City TV: FSN, MLB 1 p.m.

Colorado at Texas TV: MLB 7 p.m.

BOWLING

PBA: King of the Lanes 3 TV: FS1 6 p.m.

PBA: King of the Lanes 4 TV: FS1 7 p.m.

BOXING

Pro card TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

Lotte at SK TV: ESPN2 4:25 a.m.

SOCCER

Toronto vs. New England TV: ESPN 8 a.m.

Man. City at Watford TV: NBCSN 11:55 a.m.

Bologna at Atalanta TV: ESPN 12:25 p.m.

Arsenal at Aston Villa TV: NBCSN 2:10 p.m.

TENNIS

WTT: Orlando vs. Wash. TV: ESPN2 8 a.m.

Eastern European Champ. TV: Tennis 9 a.m.

Pro tournaments TV: Tennis 2 p.m.

WTT: Or. County vs. Vegas TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News