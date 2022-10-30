Lincoln station The Ticket plans more fan interaction after downtown move

A high-profile Lincoln radio station is set to take over a high-profile location.

The Ticket 93.7 FM is moving downtown, owner Derrick Pearson told The World-Herald on Sunday. From its new home on the northwest corner of 11th and O Streets — on the ground floor of the building formerly occupied by Lincoln Electric Systems — the station will invite listener interaction, with live studio broadcasts visible from the street and a cafe option for people to come have a drink and hang out.

“It’s fun,” Pearson said. “This is a way to get excited about sports. This new building is like a sports-radio celebration. No matter what time of day, there’s probably a Husker hall of famer or national champion or current Husker in the building meeting people, signing stuff, high-fiving. It’ll be pretty cool.”

The move continues the recent transformation of The Ticket, which Pearson purchased in September 2021 and has since expanded from four shows running 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to local programming from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on many nights. Some Husker athletes have their own hourlong programs and can be financially compensated due to Name, Image and Likeness rules.

Other regular hosts to add shows include former NU football co-captains Jay Foreman and Vershan Jackson and former star basketball guard and NBA veteran Erick Strickland.

The expansion of content and marketing required a larger space that Pearson began searching for a year ago. He said the new setup — an L-shaped area with the long end along 11th Street — will offer roughly quadruple the space.

In addition to the cafe will be a green room for on-air guests, a retail space, more offices, an area for rotating food vendors, an outdoor patio and a new second studio that will allow for podcast recording at any time.

Listeners, meanwhile, can absorb the shows, take photos and get autographs with current and former Huskers. Pearson expects meet and greets — both planned and organic — to be regular occurrences.

Construction will begin inside the new building in mid-November, Pearson said, with a goal of moving in in late spring or early summer. He expects the station to be up and running well before Nebraska football kicks off next season in late August 2023.

“We’re doing the hard thing first — getting people to know who we are and what we do,” Pearson said. “But we don’t have the basic thing that should make it easier, which is exposure. We have people that are trying to find the station and can’t find it.”

The station’s longtime location near 48th and R Streets has often bedeviled even guests who were looking for the studio, Pearson said. Fit snugly into the lower level of a building with three other small businesses, its physical presence has been relatively obscure even as it expanded programming.

“I would have loved it as it was,” Pearson said. “But with limited size is limited opportunity.”

The financial backing of the move will largely be handled by Pearson and his wife, Rebecca, a marketing officer and former corporate execute with ExxonMobil. The couple moved to Lincoln a few years ago after stops around the country.

Pearson said they wanted to invest in Lincoln, Nebraska athletics and the people at The Ticket. Station growth has been purposeful and “rock solid,” he said.

This is the next step — a chance to take the pulse of Husker Nation up close.

“Everybody’s going to get what they want,” Pearson said. “We hope this is what they want. We think it’s what they want, even if they don’t know it’s what they want.

"We know it’s a new kind of thing but we think it’s the right thing.”