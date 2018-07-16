You are the owner of this article.
GOLF

Omaha's Alex Schaake waits five hours to find out he made Pinnacle Bank Championship field

COUNCIL BLUFFS — When Alex Schaake finished his 66, the last groups in the Monday qualifier for the Pinnacle Bank Championship were just starting at Bent Tree.

So the Iowa junior from Omaha Creighton Prep had five hours to kill to see whether his score would be good enough to get into his first Web.com Tour event.

“Stressful,” Schaake said. “It was like the most nervous I’ve been. Ever.”

He went to lunch with his caddie for the summer, Omaha South teacher and golf coach Kevin Kennedy. Then he went back to his family’s home in Omaha for a couple of hours.

“You have to do something, anything, to take your mind off of it,” Schaake said. “You can psych yourself doing what I did the first couple hours, checking scores over and over. It burns you out. I was playing video games, putting away my phone.

“It was stressful, but obviously it paid off.”

Schaake was the only golfer with Midlands ties to make it through the 18-hole qualifiers at Bent Tree and Lincoln’s Wilderness Ridge into the 156-golfer field for the PBC that starts Thursday at Indian Creek. He finished fourth, with six spots at stake.

The winner at Bent Tree, setting a course record, was former Kansas golfer Doug Quinones with an 11-under 61. Wilderness Ridge’s low score was a 7-under 64 by 2017 Walker Cup player Scottie Scheffler. Also qualifying there was reigning U.S. Amateur champion Doc Redman, who carried his clubs and shot 66.

Also getting to Indian Creek, with a 65 at Bent Tree, was Sean Jacklin, whose father is former British and U.S. Open champion Tony Jacklin.

Schaake increased the number of Nebraska golfers in the PBC to seven. He joins PGA Tour member Nate Lashley, who’s on a five-tournament rehab exemption on the Web.com Tour after a wrist injury; Web.com Tour members Brandon Crick and Scott Gutschewski; and sponsor exemptions Luke Kluver, Nate Vontz and Ryan Vermeer.

“I’m so excited to play in the Pinnacle with a ton of Nebraska guys,” Schaake said. “That’s going to be really awesome competing against all of them and showing what I’ve got.”

Schaake won the Nebraska match play championship last month at Champions Run, then last Monday qualified for the U.S. Amateur by shooting 10-under without a bogey at Firethorn in Lincoln.

He had two ways in the past few days to get into the PBC. The first came up short Sunday in the Indian Creek Invitational, when he shot 70 on the PBC nines to finish at 2-under and three strokes behind Vontz for the exemption that went with the title.

The second was Monday. And it started with a bogey on the opening hole.

“I started off slow, but I didn’t get ahead of myself. I told Kev to get right back on track and I did with a birdie the next hole,” he said. “I was standing at 1-under on 12 tee and I made a few birdies coming in and a chip-in eagle, and I made a 25-footer from off the green to get in.”

Youth Day at Indian Creek

Tuesday at the Pinnacle Bank Championship is the Nebraska Section PGA Youth Day at Indian Creek.

Trick-shot artist Dan Boever, a former Nebraska baseball player, returns for the second year in row for a show that starts at 10 a.m. on the practice range. Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

Other youth activities include a demonstration by a Web.com Tour professional at 11 a.m. There will be other activities in the range and a six-hole putting course and an autograph session with more Web.com players. Youths will receive free Sonic slushies and Scooter’s cookies.

Practice rounds

Most golfers in the field will be playing a practice round Tuesday. Only those in the pro-ams can be on the course on Wednesday.

Spectator parking will be available on site Tuesday and Wednesday at Indian Creek before the parking and shuttle service at Metropolitan Community College near 204th Street and West Dodge Road kicks in on Thursday.

Wild Horse impresses Sullivan

What does a Web.com Tour pro do when he has missed the cut in Utah and has the drive ahead to Omaha? For Patrick Sullivan, it was a Sunday round at Gothenburg’s Wild Horse Golf Club.

“(Three) holes in and (it) might be in my top 10,’’ Sullivan tweeted. And when he finished, “Yes, the place was so good! Better than any greens we've seen on Web tour this year.”

Big payday for Ryder

Last year’s Pinnacle Bank Championship winner, Sam Ryder, had his best finish and payday in his PGA Tour rookie season when he tied for second Sunday at the John Deere Classic in the Quad Cities.

Ryder won $382,800 and rose to 115th on the tour’s FedEx Cup points list. The top 125 players will earn their PGA Tour card for the 2019-20 season.

* * *

Bent Tree qualifiers: Doug Quinones 61, Roman Robledo 64, Sean Jacklin 65, Alex Schaake 66, Taylor Koser 66, Kevin Kring 67 (won seven-way playoff for final spot.

Other Midlands golfers: Kevin Stanek 69, John Hurley 70, Raul Cortes 71, Curtis Hinman 75, Justin Herron 75, Grant Jabenis 78.

Wilderness Ridge qualifiers: Scottie Scheffler 64, Zahkai Brown 65, Doc Redman 66, Riley Arp 66, Jordan Russell 67, Joshua Lee 68 (won five-way playoff for final spot).

Other Midlands golfers: Sean Song 73, Carson Schaake 73, Jackson Wendling 73, Austin Miller 73, Jace Guthmiller 75, Michael Colgate 76.

