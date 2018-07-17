You are the owner of this article.
GOLF

Pinnacle Bank Championship notes: No crack-of-dawn alarms for Nebraska golfers

Pinnacle Bank Championship notes: No crack-of-dawn alarms for Nebraska golfers
Web.com Tour golfer Michael Hebert competes in a trick-shot exhibition during Tuesday’s youth clinic, which attracted about 150 kids but was forced into the pro shop by morning rain.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska’s seven golfers in the Pinnacle Bank Championship won’t need to be the earliest risers in either of the first two rounds Thursday and Friday at Indian Creek.

The earliest tee time on Thursday among locals is for Scott Gutschewski of Omaha, playing his first tournament of the year after undergoing foot surgery. He starts at 8:24 a.m. off the 10th tee.

At 8:46 will be Ryan Vermeer of Omaha and amateur Luke Kluver of Norfolk off the 10th tee and Nate Lashley of Scottsbluff off the first tee. The first golfers tee off at 6:45 a.m.

In the afternoon wave, Brandon Crick of McCook tees off at 2:10 p.m. off the first tee. Amateurs Nate Vontz of Lincoln and Alex Schaake of Omaha are at 2:32 off the 10th tee.

On Friday, tee times are 8:35 a.m. for Crick off the 10th tee, 8:57 for Vontz and Schaake off the first tee, 1:59 for Gutschewski off the first tee and 2:21 for Vermeer and Kluver off the first tee and Lashley off the 10th.

Leading money winner Sungjae Im of South Korea has tee times of 7:51 a.m. Thursday off the 10th tee and 1:26 p.m. Friday off the first. No. 2 money winner Scott Langley is first off the 10th tee Thursday at 6:45 a.m. and has a 12:20 p.m. time Friday off the 10th tee.

Cox Business Pro-Am

The headliner for Wednesday’s Cox Business Pro-Am is comedian Larry the Cable Guy, who sponsors Crick. Those two will play at 12:43 p.m. with retired NFL running back Danny Woodhead from North Platte and Nebraska Associate Athletic Director Matt Davison from Tecumseh. The fifth golfer is Matt Dinsdale from Pinnacle Bank, the title sponsor.

Other notables in the pro-am include NFL referee Clete Blakeman of Omaha and College World Series President Jack Diesing Jr. of Omaha.

Omaha is the first Web.com Tour event to implement the PGA Tour’s new pro-am format of “Nine and Nine.” Most amateur foursomes will play with one pro for nine holes and a second pro for the other nine. The theory is the pros can have more practice time if tied to the pro-am for only half of the time on a day when the 18-hole round can last six hours.

Youth clinic goes indoors

Tuesday’s morning thundershowers chased the pros into the clubhouse and the youth clinic into the pro shop and snack bar at Indian Creek.

While the 150 or so kids didn’t get to hit balls or putt, they were treated to an impromptu exhibition led by trick-shot artist Dan Boever. He recruited tour pros Mark Blakefield, Jonathan Hodge and Michael Hebert to help.

The course and range reopened in early afternoon.

No Champ in Omaha

Cameron Champ, the ex-Texas A&M golfer who won the Utah Championship last week, is taking this week off.

Champ had played the past five tournaments this year, and was never outside the top eight. He is third on the season money list.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

