GOLF

2018 Pinnacle Bank Championship tee times

Check out tee times for the 2018 Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek, as published in The World-Herald on July 18.

Thursday, Friday

No. 1 Tee, No. 10 Tee

6:45: Ryan Brehm, Rhein Gibson, Justin Hueber 12:20

6:56: Max Homa, Gerardo Ruiz, Chip Lynn 12:31

7:07: Casey Wittenberg, Andrew Loupe, Derek Ernst 12:42

7:18: Sam Burns, Ken Looper, Adam Webb 12:53

7:29: Mathew Goggin, Luke Guthrie, David Skinns 1:04

7:40: Adam Long, Rafael Campos, Kevin Lucas 1:15

7:51: Wes Roach, Brad Hopfinger, Max McGreevy 1:26

8:02: Roberto Castro, Curtis Thompson, Chad Ramey 1:37

8:13: Ben Kohles, Sepp Straka, Brandon Matthews 1:48

8:24: Jimmy Gunn, Christian Brand, Johnny Ruiz 1:59

8:35: John Chin, Albin Choi, J.T. Griffin 2:10

8:46: Nate Lashley, Peter Tomasulo, Steven Ihm 2:21

8:57: Zahkai Brown, Roman Robledo, Douglas Quinones 2:32

12:20: Mark Anderson, Chris Baker, Chris Naegel 6:45

12:31: Bryan Bigley, Armando Favela, Grant Leaver 6:56

12:42: Lorens Chan, Fernando Mechereffe, Brian Richey 7:07

12:53: Ray Beaufils, Hank Lebioda, Jared Wolfe 7:18

1:04: Eric Axley, D.H. Lee, Augusto Núñez 7:29

1:15: Andres Gonzales, Maverick McNealy, Jhared Hack 7:40

1:26: Roland Thatcher, Jordan Niebrugge, Trevor Cone 7:51

1:37: Andrew Svoboda, Tag Ridings, Brock Mackenzie 8:02

1:48: Sebastian Cappelen, Jonathan Hodge, Stuart Macdonald 8:13

1:59: Dawie van der Walt, Jim Knous, Vince India 8:24

2:10: Carlos Sainz Jr., Brandon Crick, Brad Brunner 8:35

2:21: Jordan Russell, Michael Buttacavoli, Kevin Kring 8:46

2:32: Patrick Fishburn, Scottie Scheffler, Doc Redman 8:57

Thursday, Friday

No. 10 Tee, No. 1 Tee

6:45: Scott Langley, Wyndham Clark, Jimmy Stanger 12:20

6:56: Donald Constable, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Sean Kelly 12:31

7:07: Matt Fast, Jacques Blaauw, Andrew Novak 12:42

7:18: Jim Herman, Garrett Osborn, Nick Rousey 12:53

7:29: Michael Arnaud, Scott Pinckney, Patrick Sullivan 1:04

7:40: Henrik Norlander, Kramer Hickok, Mark Blakefield 1:15

7:51: Sungjae Im, Kyle Reifers, Kyle Jones 1:26

8:02: Roger Sloan, Bo Hoag, Brad Schneider 1:37

8:13: Martin Trainer, Mark Hubbard, Mark Baldwin 1:48

8:24: Scott Gutschewski, William Kropp, Patrick Newcomb 1:59

8:35: Jack Maguire, Brian Campbell, José Toledo 2:10

8:46: Chase Wright, Ryan Vermeer, Luke Kluver 2:21

8:57: Wade Binfield, Riley Arp, Joshua Lee 2:32

12:20: Michael Putnam, Edward Loar, Joseph Bramlett 6:45

12:31: Erik Compton, Michael Johnson, Seann Harlingten 6:56

12:42: Adam Svensson, Michael Hebert, Rick Cochran III 7:07

12:53: Conner Godsey, Matt Ryan, Lee McCoy 7:18

1:04: Steven Alker, Erik Barnes, Richard H. Lee 7:29

1:15: Dan McCarthy, Tom Whitney, Doug Letson 7:40

1:26: Alex Prugh, Ryan Yip, Kevin Dougherty 7:51

1:37: Brett Drewitt, Vince Covello, Rico Hoey 8:02

1:48: Chris Thompson, Daniel Mazziotta, Curtis Reed 8:13

1:59: Joey Garber, Chase Parker, Bio Kim 8:24

2:10: Ben Taylor, Samuel Del Val, Connor Arendell 8:35

2:21: Justin Hicks, Andre Metzger, Taylor Koser 8:46

2:32: Sean Jacklin, Nate Vontz, Alex Schaake 8:57

Pro-am pairings

Hole No. 1

(pros listed first)

6:30: Adam Svensson/Michael Hebert, Kevin Lee, Brian Morrow, Gary Noel, Wade Regier

6:41: Rhein Gibson/Brian Campbell, David Anderson, Jami Shupe, Scott Vigal, Greg Ward

6:52: Eric Axley, Brian Paul, Steve Persigehl, Eric Seitz, Joshua Trusty

7:03: Sungjae Ihm/Mark Hubbard, Randy Jorgensen, Kevin Loberg, Tom Shimerda, Ray Stoupa

7:14: Kramer Hitchcock/Scott Gutschewski, Tim Burd, Brad Eckhoff, John McClellan, Clay Smith

7:25: Adam Long/Sebastian Cappelen, Chris Fasbender, Bret Grof, Jeff Johnson, Matthew Spray

7:36: Andres Gonzales/Christian Brand, Darin Baehr, Paul Garnett, Terry Hanna, Garrett Rippen

7:47: Joey Garber/Brad Brunner, Nick Handley, Joe Quinn, Joe Spadea, Ben Stevens

7:58: Ben Taylor/Brandon Matthews, Sid Dinsdale, Fred Hunzeker, Chip James, Craig Pohlman

8:09: Steven Ihm/Max Homa, Brian Csipkes, Terry Csipkes, Adam Marsh, Rustin Slaughter

8:20: Hank Lebioda/Mark Blakefield, Todd Clevenger, Matthew Milam, Jeff Souba, Jack Struyk

8:31: Roberto Castro, Jeff Jorth, Grant Matthies, John Nelson, John Sutton

8:42: Joseph Bramlett/Bo Hoag, Billy Boggy, Sam Heineman, Scott Meister, Steve Rector

Hole No. 10

6:30: Wes Roach/Bryan Bigley, Clete Blakeman, Dan Patterson, Phil Swift, Mitch Waite

6:41: Sam Burns/Derek Ernst, Chris Conrad, Victor Pelster, Bill Schneidewind, Todd Schneidewind

6:52: K.H. Lee/Erik Barns, Robert Carlisle, Robert Dalrymple, Tom Merkel, David Potter

7:03: Michael Arnaud/Chris Baker, Evan Brandes, Jeff Jenkins, Brian Ritter, Jason Zoellner

7:14: Jim Herman, Nick Kelley, Katie Kock, Chuck Olson, Charles Olson II

7:25: Scott Langley/Kyle Reifers, Paul Brown, Scott Brown, Brian Diedrichsen, Tom Vann

7:36: Chase Wright/Tom Whitney, Jerry Crouse, Jack Diesing, Mike Hupp, Brad Strittmatter

7:47: Jimmy Gunn/Albin Choi, Mike Bauer, Leon Johnson, Brian Vandersnick, Matt Welna

7:58: Kyle Jones/Lee McCoy, Leroy Jansen, Matt McGuire, Mike Pavelka, Stan Wirth

8:09: Nate Lashley/Peter Tomasulo, Ken Albrecht, Jeff Elliot, Spencer Kimball, Bob Quartoroli

8:20: Kevin Dougherty/Chad Ramey, John Holling, Justin Shavlik, Boyd Smith, Derek Vrtiska

8:31: Sepp Straka/Luke Guthrie, Tom Bednar, John Goering, Kurt McCallum, Tim Wojcik

8:42: Alex Prugh/Eric Compton, Rob McCartney, Stu Pospisil, Michael Young Sr.

No. 1 tee

12:10: Wyndham Clark/Richard H. Lee, Alex Morton, Alex Young, Gregg Young, Ed Zachary

12:21: Ben Kohles/Jonathan Hodge, Coleman Curry, Pat Curry, Joe Gohr, Mark Kuecker

12:32: John Chin/Augusto Nunez, Kyle James, Travis Sears, Dan Svehla, Brian Watkins

12:43: Brandon Crick, Larry the Cable Guy, Matt Davison, Danny Woodhead, Matt Dinsdale

12:54: Martin Trainer/Daniel Mazziota, Paul Cleek, Joshua Nielsen, Jeremiah Nolze, Steve Pippitt

1:05: Edward Loar/Jim Knous, Chase Dillon, Jack Larsen, Jerrad Rahn, Andy Sajevic

1:16: Rafael Campos/Conner Godsey, Kendall Christensen, Pat Kelley, Tyler Nelsen, Dave Young

1:27: Justin Hueber/Roland Thatcherm Greg Cutchall, Aaron McKeever, David Ping, Tim Thoreson

1:38: Michael Johnson/Matt Ryan, Dan Houghton, Zach Peed, Michael Potthoff, Jeff Royal

1:49: Brett Drewitt/Steven Alker, David Anderson, Craig Currier, Dan Ferris, John Happel

2 p.m.: Gerardo Ruiz.Tag Ridings, Rick Pratt, Harris Frankel, Andy Gassman, Wayne Wilson

2:11: Patrick Newcomb/Bio Kim, Rose Theater foursome

No. 10 tee

12:10: Jordan Niebruegge/Ryan Yip, Greg Gurbacki, Dustin Heng, Chad McMahon, Chad Petersen

12:21: Ryan Brehm/Chris Thompson, Chris Balkovec, Michael Calderon, Tom Coleman, John Phalen

12:32: Mark Anderson/Samuel Del Val, Jake Churchill, Rob Helling, Tom Pedersen, Steve Schmitz

12:43: Maverick McNealy/Carlos Sainz Jr., Ryan Cook, Matt Dinsdale, Justin Horst, Alex Kringen

12:54: Henrik Norlander/Brian Richey, Jack Minnick, Mike Minnick, Kyle Murray, Josh Wilson

1:05: Brad Hopfinger/Justin Hicks, Steve Goeser, Rick Kutilek, Harry Pocras, Brent Tierney

1:16: Ryan Vermeer/Brock Mackenzie, Matt Dwyer, Marc Hock, Jay Lund, Thomas McLeay

1:27: Dan McCarthy/Jared Wolfe, Millard Roofing foursome

1:38: Scott Pinckney/Chris Naegel, Chris Blum, David Chambers, Brian McDonnell, Scott Seaton

1:49: Roger Sloan/Vince Covello, Darin Cook, Lonnie Eggers, Tim Stibbs, Mike Wilson

2 p.m.: Mathew Goggin/Grant Leaver, Jen Helget, Dave Madsen, Bruce Nelsen, Debbie Nelsen

2:11: Jose Toledo/Michael Buttacavoli, Chris Wendlandt, Anna Eckhoff, Patty Meister, Ruth Rector

