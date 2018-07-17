2018 Pinnacle Bank Championship tee times

Check out tee times for the 2018 Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek, as published in The World-Herald on July 18.
6:45: Ryan Brehm, Rhein Gibson, Justin Hueber 12:20
6:56: Max Homa, Gerardo Ruiz, Chip Lynn 12:31
7:07: Casey Wittenberg, Andrew Loupe, Derek Ernst 12:42
7:18: Sam Burns, Ken Looper, Adam Webb 12:53
7:29: Mathew Goggin, Luke Guthrie, David Skinns 1:04
7:40: Adam Long, Rafael Campos, Kevin Lucas 1:15
7:51: Wes Roach, Brad Hopfinger, Max McGreevy 1:26
8:02: Roberto Castro, Curtis Thompson, Chad Ramey 1:37
8:13: Ben Kohles, Sepp Straka, Brandon Matthews 1:48
8:24: Jimmy Gunn, Christian Brand, Johnny Ruiz 1:59
8:35: John Chin, Albin Choi, J.T. Griffin 2:10
8:46: Nate Lashley, Peter Tomasulo, Steven Ihm 2:21
8:57: Zahkai Brown, Roman Robledo, Douglas Quinones 2:32
12:20: Mark Anderson, Chris Baker, Chris Naegel 6:45
12:31: Bryan Bigley, Armando Favela, Grant Leaver 6:56
12:42: Lorens Chan, Fernando Mechereffe, Brian Richey 7:07
12:53: Ray Beaufils, Hank Lebioda, Jared Wolfe 7:18
1:04: Eric Axley, D.H. Lee, Augusto Núñez 7:29
1:15: Andres Gonzales, Maverick McNealy, Jhared Hack 7:40
1:26: Roland Thatcher, Jordan Niebrugge, Trevor Cone 7:51
1:37: Andrew Svoboda, Tag Ridings, Brock Mackenzie 8:02
1:48: Sebastian Cappelen, Jonathan Hodge, Stuart Macdonald 8:13
1:59: Dawie van der Walt, Jim Knous, Vince India 8:24
2:10: Carlos Sainz Jr., Brandon Crick, Brad Brunner 8:35
2:21: Jordan Russell, Michael Buttacavoli, Kevin Kring 8:46
2:32: Patrick Fishburn, Scottie Scheffler, Doc Redman 8:57
6:45: Scott Langley, Wyndham Clark, Jimmy Stanger 12:20
6:56: Donald Constable, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Sean Kelly 12:31
7:07: Matt Fast, Jacques Blaauw, Andrew Novak 12:42
7:18: Jim Herman, Garrett Osborn, Nick Rousey 12:53
7:29: Michael Arnaud, Scott Pinckney, Patrick Sullivan 1:04
7:40: Henrik Norlander, Kramer Hickok, Mark Blakefield 1:15
7:51: Sungjae Im, Kyle Reifers, Kyle Jones 1:26
8:02: Roger Sloan, Bo Hoag, Brad Schneider 1:37
8:13: Martin Trainer, Mark Hubbard, Mark Baldwin 1:48
8:24: Scott Gutschewski, William Kropp, Patrick Newcomb 1:59
8:35: Jack Maguire, Brian Campbell, José Toledo 2:10
8:46: Chase Wright, Ryan Vermeer, Luke Kluver 2:21
8:57: Wade Binfield, Riley Arp, Joshua Lee 2:32
12:20: Michael Putnam, Edward Loar, Joseph Bramlett 6:45
12:31: Erik Compton, Michael Johnson, Seann Harlingten 6:56
12:42: Adam Svensson, Michael Hebert, Rick Cochran III 7:07
12:53: Conner Godsey, Matt Ryan, Lee McCoy 7:18
1:04: Steven Alker, Erik Barnes, Richard H. Lee 7:29
1:15: Dan McCarthy, Tom Whitney, Doug Letson 7:40
1:26: Alex Prugh, Ryan Yip, Kevin Dougherty 7:51
1:37: Brett Drewitt, Vince Covello, Rico Hoey 8:02
1:48: Chris Thompson, Daniel Mazziotta, Curtis Reed 8:13
1:59: Joey Garber, Chase Parker, Bio Kim 8:24
2:10: Ben Taylor, Samuel Del Val, Connor Arendell 8:35
2:21: Justin Hicks, Andre Metzger, Taylor Koser 8:46
2:32: Sean Jacklin, Nate Vontz, Alex Schaake 8:57
Pro-am pairings
6:30: Adam Svensson/Michael Hebert, Kevin Lee, Brian Morrow, Gary Noel, Wade Regier
6:41: Rhein Gibson/Brian Campbell, David Anderson, Jami Shupe, Scott Vigal, Greg Ward
6:52: Eric Axley, Brian Paul, Steve Persigehl, Eric Seitz, Joshua Trusty
7:03: Sungjae Ihm/Mark Hubbard, Randy Jorgensen, Kevin Loberg, Tom Shimerda, Ray Stoupa
7:14: Kramer Hitchcock/Scott Gutschewski, Tim Burd, Brad Eckhoff, John McClellan, Clay Smith
7:25: Adam Long/Sebastian Cappelen, Chris Fasbender, Bret Grof, Jeff Johnson, Matthew Spray
7:36: Andres Gonzales/Christian Brand, Darin Baehr, Paul Garnett, Terry Hanna, Garrett Rippen
7:47: Joey Garber/Brad Brunner, Nick Handley, Joe Quinn, Joe Spadea, Ben Stevens
7:58: Ben Taylor/Brandon Matthews, Sid Dinsdale, Fred Hunzeker, Chip James, Craig Pohlman
8:09: Steven Ihm/Max Homa, Brian Csipkes, Terry Csipkes, Adam Marsh, Rustin Slaughter
8:20: Hank Lebioda/Mark Blakefield, Todd Clevenger, Matthew Milam, Jeff Souba, Jack Struyk
8:31: Roberto Castro, Jeff Jorth, Grant Matthies, John Nelson, John Sutton
8:42: Joseph Bramlett/Bo Hoag, Billy Boggy, Sam Heineman, Scott Meister, Steve Rector
6:30: Wes Roach/Bryan Bigley, Clete Blakeman, Dan Patterson, Phil Swift, Mitch Waite
6:41: Sam Burns/Derek Ernst, Chris Conrad, Victor Pelster, Bill Schneidewind, Todd Schneidewind
6:52: K.H. Lee/Erik Barns, Robert Carlisle, Robert Dalrymple, Tom Merkel, David Potter
7:03: Michael Arnaud/Chris Baker, Evan Brandes, Jeff Jenkins, Brian Ritter, Jason Zoellner
7:14: Jim Herman, Nick Kelley, Katie Kock, Chuck Olson, Charles Olson II
7:25: Scott Langley/Kyle Reifers, Paul Brown, Scott Brown, Brian Diedrichsen, Tom Vann
7:36: Chase Wright/Tom Whitney, Jerry Crouse, Jack Diesing, Mike Hupp, Brad Strittmatter
7:47: Jimmy Gunn/Albin Choi, Mike Bauer, Leon Johnson, Brian Vandersnick, Matt Welna
7:58: Kyle Jones/Lee McCoy, Leroy Jansen, Matt McGuire, Mike Pavelka, Stan Wirth
8:09: Nate Lashley/Peter Tomasulo, Ken Albrecht, Jeff Elliot, Spencer Kimball, Bob Quartoroli
8:20: Kevin Dougherty/Chad Ramey, John Holling, Justin Shavlik, Boyd Smith, Derek Vrtiska
8:31: Sepp Straka/Luke Guthrie, Tom Bednar, John Goering, Kurt McCallum, Tim Wojcik
8:42: Alex Prugh/Eric Compton, Rob McCartney, Stu Pospisil, Michael Young Sr.
12:10: Wyndham Clark/Richard H. Lee, Alex Morton, Alex Young, Gregg Young, Ed Zachary
12:21: Ben Kohles/Jonathan Hodge, Coleman Curry, Pat Curry, Joe Gohr, Mark Kuecker
12:32: John Chin/Augusto Nunez, Kyle James, Travis Sears, Dan Svehla, Brian Watkins
12:43: Brandon Crick, Larry the Cable Guy, Matt Davison, Danny Woodhead, Matt Dinsdale
12:54: Martin Trainer/Daniel Mazziota, Paul Cleek, Joshua Nielsen, Jeremiah Nolze, Steve Pippitt
1:05: Edward Loar/Jim Knous, Chase Dillon, Jack Larsen, Jerrad Rahn, Andy Sajevic
1:16: Rafael Campos/Conner Godsey, Kendall Christensen, Pat Kelley, Tyler Nelsen, Dave Young
1:27: Justin Hueber/Roland Thatcherm Greg Cutchall, Aaron McKeever, David Ping, Tim Thoreson
1:38: Michael Johnson/Matt Ryan, Dan Houghton, Zach Peed, Michael Potthoff, Jeff Royal
1:49: Brett Drewitt/Steven Alker, David Anderson, Craig Currier, Dan Ferris, John Happel
2 p.m.: Gerardo Ruiz.Tag Ridings, Rick Pratt, Harris Frankel, Andy Gassman, Wayne Wilson
2:11: Patrick Newcomb/Bio Kim, Rose Theater foursome
12:10: Jordan Niebruegge/Ryan Yip, Greg Gurbacki, Dustin Heng, Chad McMahon, Chad Petersen
12:21: Ryan Brehm/Chris Thompson, Chris Balkovec, Michael Calderon, Tom Coleman, John Phalen
12:32: Mark Anderson/Samuel Del Val, Jake Churchill, Rob Helling, Tom Pedersen, Steve Schmitz
12:43: Maverick McNealy/Carlos Sainz Jr., Ryan Cook, Matt Dinsdale, Justin Horst, Alex Kringen
12:54: Henrik Norlander/Brian Richey, Jack Minnick, Mike Minnick, Kyle Murray, Josh Wilson
1:05: Brad Hopfinger/Justin Hicks, Steve Goeser, Rick Kutilek, Harry Pocras, Brent Tierney
1:16: Ryan Vermeer/Brock Mackenzie, Matt Dwyer, Marc Hock, Jay Lund, Thomas McLeay
1:27: Dan McCarthy/Jared Wolfe, Millard Roofing foursome
1:38: Scott Pinckney/Chris Naegel, Chris Blum, David Chambers, Brian McDonnell, Scott Seaton
1:49: Roger Sloan/Vince Covello, Darin Cook, Lonnie Eggers, Tim Stibbs, Mike Wilson
2 p.m.: Mathew Goggin/Grant Leaver, Jen Helget, Dave Madsen, Bruce Nelsen, Debbie Nelsen
2:11: Jose Toledo/Michael Buttacavoli, Chris Wendlandt, Anna Eckhoff, Patty Meister, Ruth Rector
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
June 18: John Olson, and Mary Olson, of Joslyn, Missouri, take cover under ponchos during a rain delay at the College World Series. Weather provided a huge problem in the 2018 CWS.
June 15: Cam'ron Jones checks out Omaha.com, or perhaps Snapchat, during the Huskers' Friday Night Lights camp.
June 9: Terence "Bud" Crawford celebrates his knockout victory over Jeff Horn to win the WBO welterweight title.
May 19: Fremont's Lucas Arps celebrates after winning the Class A 400-meter dash.
May 19: Lincoln Lutheran's Josie Puelz celebrates after clearing 12-2 in the Class C girls pole vault final.
May 17: Omaha Roncalli's Thomas Alitz cheers after scoring the winning run in the Class B state championship on a hit by Logan McGill with two outs in the seventh inning.
May 17: Omaha Creighton Prep's Eric Allbery, right, jumps on the dogpile as the Junior Jays celebrate their Class A state baseball title.
May 16: South Sioux City celebrates after defeating Elkhorn South in the Class B state soccer championship.
May 16: Kearney's Christian Dakan hoists the Class A state soccer trophy alongside his teammates.
May 14: Millard North celebrates its Class A state championship win against Omaha Marian by kissing the trophy.
May 14: Elkhorn celebrates its Class B championship win against Omaha Skutt.
May 9: Creighton's Will Robertson celebrates with Jack Strunc, left, after homering the fifth inning. The Jays beat UNO 10-6.
May 6: The Omaha Storm Chasers play below the newly dedicated Steve Pivovar Press Box at Werner Park.
April 21: Nebraska coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers during the Tunnel Walk on Saturday.
April 19: Awardee Dante Pettis and former Nebraska football player Johnny Rodgers, right, pictured during the Jet Award dinner.
April 19: Former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne attends the Jet Award dinner.
April 18: UNO's Malik Moore pitches against Nebraska. The Mavericks knocked off the Huskers for the first time since 1997.
April 11: Creighton's Will Robertson, left, and Thomas Luevano celebrate scoring on a triple by Jack Strunc.
April 11: Elkhorn South's Mo Gohr gains control of the ball in the Metro Conference tournament.
April 3: Scott Frost directs Husker football practice.
March 31: The boy campers pose for a photo at the Athletes' Training Center Futures Camp at Iowa West Field House.
March 27: Creighton defeats Nebraska 3-1 in the first matchup of the year.
March 25: Kansas' Malik Newman drives to the basket, drawing a blocking foul on Duke's Wendell Carter. The Jayhawks went on to defeat the Blue Devils in Omaha and advance to the Final Four.
March 17: Arizona State defeats Nebraska in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
March 17: Nebraska Wesleyan celebrates winning the NCAA Division III men's basketball championship.
March 17: Creighton defeats Iowa in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
March 17: Creighton's bench cheers as Michael Emodi hits a walk-off homer off Wichita State pitcher Chandler Sanburn in the Jays' home opener.
March 12: The Creighton women's basketball team celebrates making the NCAA tournament.
March 10: Wahoo celebrates winning the Class C-1 boys basketball title.
March 10: Nebraska City Lourdes' Quinten Vasa, center, holds up the trophy with his team.
March 9: Glenwood celebrates after winning its first boys basktball state title in school history.
March 3: Scotus' Maggie Feehan celebrates after winning the Class C-1 title.
March 3: Superior celebrates a Class C-2 championship win over Ravenna.
Feb. 25: Nebraska's Duby Okeke enters Pinnacle Bank Arena with his family at his side on senior night. The Huskers went on to defeat Penn State.
Nebraska's Duby Okeke enters Pinnacle Bank Arena with his family at his side on senior night.
Feb. 24: Creighton's Marcus Foster, left, and Davion Mintz celebrate Creighton's 89-83 overtime victory over Villanova.
Feb. 24: Omaha Creighton Prep's Colin LaFave competes in the 100 fly at the state swimming meet.
Feb. 24: Lincoln Southwest's Anna Heinrich, left, and Josie Ford celebrate their first and second-place finishes in the 50 free at the state swimming meet.
Feb. 17: Kearney’s Phillip Moomey is in the top 20 of his weight class in two national polls. Only a handful of underclassmen are ranked ahead of him.
Feb. 17: Omaha Burke's Jakason Burks does a backflip after defeating Millard South's Caleb Coyle during the 106-pound Class A final at the state wrestling championships.
Jan. 28: Omaha Lancers coach and General Manager David Wilkie talks with players during first-period action.
Jan. 26: UNO's Luke Nogard skates past the referee.
Jan. 16: Nebraska's Nicea Eliely gets excited during pregame introductions as the Huskers went on to beat Iowa.
Nebraska's James Palmer celebrates a home victory over Illinois with Isaiah Roby.
Jan. 9: Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden, left, talks with former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne during the Outland Trophy banquet.
Jan. 4: Omaha Burke's Shereef Mitchell brings the ball up court in the Metro holiday tournament.
Jan. 1: In his final game with Central Florida, now-Nebraska coach Scott Frost raises the Peach Bowl title after defeating Auburn.
