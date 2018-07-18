You are the owner of this article.
Scott Langley is ready for Pinnacle Bank Championship after early success allowed him time off

Scott Langley got away from the tour grind for the past two weeks.

“I can’t even remember the last time I did that as a pro golfer,’’ he said.

The time off was earned.

Entering this week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek, Langley is second on the Web.com Tour money list and will return to the PGA Tour next season for the first time since 2016.

“We always feel this pressure to continue to play and give us chances to move up money lists or whatever,’’ he said Tuesday. “So to have some of the luxuries of the position I’m in is a little foreign, to be honest, but also very nice, and I’m enjoying it.”

Langley’s first Web.com win was in the season’s third tournament, in Panama. He’s had three more top-five finishes, including a tie for second at the Rex Hospital Open in early June.

“Winning early was so great,’’ he said. “Honestly, it came out of nowhere. I felt like I was playing really well in the offseason and in the first two events in the Bahamas, and I think I outperformed my results.

“To go to Panama and win was pretty incredible. But I still knew even at that point I had a lot of work left to get my status. I felt I locked up my tour card in Savannah, finishing third (on Easter Sunday), and after doing that I felt like I played with some freedom and have been able to take some weeks off and be fresh for the tournaments I play.”

Langley, 29, is from Barrington, Illinois, and graduated from Illinois in 2011. By earning his PGA Tour card for 2013, he was the first alum from The First Tee program, a youth development organization, to join the tour.

He said his mother introduced him to The First Tee of the Gateway, which he said was just getting started when he was 14 or 15.

“I had been playing golf a little before then, and was serious about it,’’ he said, “but doing The First Tee is an awesome opportunity to hang out with friends and meet new peers, other golfers. I never really realized it at the time, but The First Tee also taught me a lot about life, and the values in golf can relate to things I was learning off the golf course. It taught me some cool things without me really realizing it, which is why it’s effective.”

He’s filmed a public service announcement for the program and worked with Wells Fargo on its Succeeding Together program that’s linked to The First Tee. He said he hadn’t planned activities this week with Omaha’s chapter, which uses Miller Park, Spring Lake Park and Pacific Springs.

Langley missed the cut at Indian Creek last year. He never played in the Cox Classic. But he still loves the course.

“It’s one of the best we play on tour,’’ he said. “Even though I missed the cut, I felt I loved the course and it fit my game. Looking at my schedule, I definitely wanted to make it a part of my year, and (I’m) glad to be back.”

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

