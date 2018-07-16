Web.Com Tour field hits Omaha ready to blossom at Pinnacle Bank Championship

Sam Ryder hoisted the hardware in 2017 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship after coasting to an eight-stroke win that was fueled by a third-round 62. Others in the field, however, found the going at The Club at Indian Creek a bit more difficult.
Sam Ryder and The Club at Indian Creek have set the bar high for the next wave of Web.com Tour golfers in the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers.
Will this year’s champion in Omaha’s Web.com Tour stop approach Ryder’s 21-under score, his eight-stroke victory or his 62 in the third round a year ago?
It will be hard to top. Remove Ryder’s superlative performance, and Indian Creek proved to test the pros better than when the tour stopped at Champions Run from 1996 to 2013.
The pros liked Indian Creek’s setup of narrow fairways and the right amount of rough. They loved the course conditions, in sauna-like heat, that Indian Creek superintendent Jim Nedrow and crew successfully maintained.
Year Two of the PBC is the week of July 16 to 22, with the $600,000 tournament starting its four-day run on July 19.
From last year’s PBC, 28 players are now on the PGA TOUR. Including Ryder. He was 27, five years out of college, when he shot a third-round 62 to go with 67s in the other three rounds.
Ryder is an old man compared to those ruling the Web.com Tour this season.
Leading money winner Sungjae Im of Korea is 20. Only one of the top 12 on the money list through the first 14 tournaments is older than 30. Four turned pro just in the past two years.
“The college players are so good now that if you are a fan and wondering who to watch, I would suggest go watch the youngest guys in the field," said Judd Cornell, who was the Nebraska men’s golf associate head coach this past season. “They haven’t had their opportunity to go on tour yet because you have to go through the Web.com now, so a lot of these guys who are superstar college players have to play a year on the Web.
“It makes it even better for the fans. You’re going to see more Bubba Watson- or Jason Day-type players because of that. Day, Watson, as the tournament has gone on, the fans have seen these names blossom in their career. There will be major champion winners and many PGA TOUR players in this field. You don’t know who they are, but you know they are out there.”
Cornell remembers Aussie Marc Leishman — now ranked among the top 20 worldwide — needing to go through open qualifying the Monday before the 2007 Cox Classic and beating him and seven others in a playoff for the last spot available.
Steve Friesen of Lincoln, who won on the Web.com Tour, said many of his tour friends are on the PGA TOUR, “making millions of dollars.”
“It’s cool to see people move up from this tour," Friesen said. “A lot of times, older veterans on the PGA TOUR who would drop down and play events said it was tougher to make cuts on the Web.com Tour than the PGA TOUR. The level of play is very similar.”
On the Web.com Tour, the top 25 money winners at the end of the regular season in August go up next season to the PGA TOUR. So will the top 25 money winners in the Web.com Tour’s four playoff events, which are restricted to the top 75 on the regular-season money list and those who are 126th to 200th on the PGA TOUR regular-season money lists.
After the Pinnacle Bank Championship, only four tournaments remain before the playoffs. Everyone playing the PBC — save for Norfolk High School senior Luke Kluver, who won a sponsor’s exemption and is playing as an amateur — will have their eyes on the money list.
And Midlands golf fans will have their eyes on them. Lots of eyes. More than 15,000 spectators attended on Sunday last year, immediately restoring Omaha’s place as a big draw on the Web.com Tour.
“Champions was a great venue and this, I think, is even better," Cornell said. “It shows what Jim (Nedrow) does to the course is phenomenal and this tournament is only going to get better as the years go along and a little tradition gets formed.”
Past winners
Nike Omaha Classic at Champions Run
Year Winner Par Margin Check Purse
1996 Rocky Walcher -21 +1 $36,000 $200,000
1997 Chris Smith -26 +11 $36,000 $200,000
First to earn PGA TOUR “battleground promotion” with third win of season
1998 Matt Gogel -13 Playoff (4) $45,000 $250,000
1999 Mathew Goggin -24 +4 $54,000 $300,000
Only 36-hole finish. Flooding rains wiped out Saturday play
