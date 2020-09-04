25 years later, the only Nebraska-bred Kentucky Derby horse lives a charmed life

The trainer said that love for the Nebraska horse extended to the Holiday Inn where the trainer was staying.

“On Derby day, (everybody) was lined up in the hall clapping for us," Turco said. “We made a lot of friends down there."

The trainer also was a hot commodity and was interviewed many times — at least once in a foreign language.

“I did a live interview at 3:30 a.m. on Japanese TV," he said. “They told me that millions of people were watching, so luckily I had an interpreter."

Unfortunately, Dazzling Falls ran into some bad luck even before the race. The colt drew the No. 1 post, a position on the rail that had yielded only one winner in the previous 31 runnings of the Derby.

“Our horse liked to come from off the pace, so that wasn’t good for us," Turco said. “In a big field like that, you can get caught down on the rail."

The trainer said Derby week was an experience that would test anyone’s nerves.

“There was a great sense of excitement but a great sense of pressure," he said. “I wanted the horse to do well because I felt like we were representing the whole state."

Turco said most of all, he felt a sense of pride.