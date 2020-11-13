A hole in one on Veterans Day for this World War II vet from Omaha

Charles “Chet” Mesershmidt said since it was his fifth hole in one, no big deal.

But the fact that the World War II veteran is 94 and sank it Wednesday on Veterans Day, he admitted that was something a little different.

“All that foolishness,” he called it. But he said it would be nice to get a little notoriety.

Mesershmidt golfs three times per week, almost always at Pacific Springs where he has an annual pass.

He usually uses a pitching wedge on the 100-yard 14th hole but pulled out his 9-iron because it was chilly and a little windy.

He and four friends got to play together because of the weather, and two had already hit. But no one could find Mesershmidt’s ball.

One of the witnesses, Lauren Hiebner, suggested it might be in the cup. When Mike Hotaling looked, there it was.

“It was a great moment,” Hiebner said.

Other witnesses were Palmer Shelley and Larry Roth. Mesershmidt said they did celebrate.

“I bought a couple of pitchers of Sam Adams OctoberFest,” he said. “You have to do that when you get a hole in one.”