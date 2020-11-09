'A story of Nebraska': New book preserves tales of state hunting records

There were some added benefits to writing about Nebraska’s biggest and, in some cases, most unusual deer and elk.

The fun part about working on “Nebraska’s Bucks and Bulls: The Greatest Stories of Hunting Whitetail, Mule Deer and Elk in the Cornhusker State” for Joel Helmer was meeting the people whose stories he told.

“Hunters are so welcoming. They were just great,” he said. “I got to see a lot of the state I’ve never seen before. It really made me appreciate what we have in Nebraska as far as hunting.”

Helmer, a Concordia University professor of geography and chair of the department of history, geography, intercultural studies and modern languages, spent two years and drove thousands of miles to collect his 68 short stories.

One is the tale of his daughter, Hannah, who in 2016 broke the state record for a nontypical elk with a score of 426 6/8. That ranks among the best in the world, and her photo graces the cover.

Helmer said he’d been thinking about writing the book for a while, but the attention she gained after her trophy hunt spurred him on.

He submitted a proposal to the University of Nebraska Press, and it was accepted.