After 34 years, the Thompson family basketball camp has likely come to an end

“We used to have a bus running between the schools we were using," Tom Thompson said. “At the peak, we had 16 courts and the number of campers had grown into the 280s."

Tom said he remembers how much his daughter enjoyed the camp.

“She was crying on a Wednesday because she knew camp would be over in two more days," he said. “I think a lot of our campers were sorry to see the week come to an end."

Tom added that the camp tried to teach more than just basketball.

“We talked about being good citizens and having solid moral values," he said. “It was all part of growing up and we wanted to make sure we got those other points across."

The camps weren’t all about the youngsters. The Thompsons also got their young-at-heart dad involved. Dean Sr. — who will turn 85 next month — helped orchestrate lunches and made sure everything was running smoothly on all fronts.

But the number of campers declined in recent years as more kids turned to summer leagues. Tom said about 110 took part in last year’s camp.

“Area organizations have done a great job of appealing to families and their kids," he said. “There are a lot more summer teams and it’s kind of changed the dynamic with camps."