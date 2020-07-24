After months of bonding, 'cohesive' Union Omaha team prepared for first USL League One game

But here’s the silver lining of months of apartment-isolation for this newly assembled roster of 21 players (22 after a new signing this week): team chemistry is not a problem.

Union Omaha will make its debut in USL League One on Saturday when it plays a road game against New England Revolution II. The match is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN Plus.

It’ll be the first time that this group has officially stepped on the field as one unit. The first ever real game in Union Omaha history.

That might have been a bit terrifying for a coach three months ago. The team was supposed to start its inaugural season in April. Then the pandemic shut down sports.

But now, after weeks of relationship-building and quarantine-bonding, coach Jay Mims isn’t as concerned about how connected his new roster will be.

“Everyone’s a new teammate, so team chemistry and getting to know each other off the field and learning about each other was super important for our guys,” Mims said. “We have a pretty cohesive group now. It’s amazing. It’s an advantage for us. It is our first year but it feels like it’s Season 3.”

Whether the Owls can display that unity on the field is to be determined.