So much for Alex Schaake chasing a fifth consecutive Nebraska Amateur championship.
He’s joining his brother in the field for the Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Schaake won the Indian Creek Invitational on Sunday, a victory good for a sponsor’s exemption to the July 30 through Aug. 2 PBC at Indian Creek.
The Iowa senior, the 2019 Big Ten player of the year, made pars from the sand on the final two holes to stay one stroke ahead of Calvin Freeman. They were the only two to finish 36 holes under par — Schaake at 2-under and Freeman at 1-under.
The PBC starts on the final day of the Nebraska Amateur at Happy Hollow Club. The overlap occurred when the PBC got later dates on the tour schedule than last year.
“Standing on the sixth tee, I thought for sure I was going to be playing in the Amateur because I wasn’t feeling like myself,” Schaake said. “I wasn’t rolling the putter very well and Calvin was playing great. Tanner Owen was, too.”
“I was pretty bummed that my brother got in and I didn’t through ArborLinks, but that was a real big opportunity for him, and he didn’t have this opportunity to play in the Indian Creek Invitational because he’s a pro,” Alex said. “I was going to start my pro career this year, but due to COVID, I’m not. But just to know that I’m going to go compete with those guys, get some more experience under my belt, it’s going be an awesome feeling. I’m excited.”
Schaake was trailing Freeman and Owen, a pair of ex-Huskers, by three going to the par-3 eighth. Schaake made a 40-footer for birdie to pick up two strokes on Freeman, who bogeyed; and catch Owen, who double-bogeyed.
“Everything turned around there,” Schaake said. “I made that 40-footer with perfect speed and then the putter started to feel really good.”
He went ahead of Freeman with a birdie-2 on the 13th and a par -4 on the next hole. Both birdied the 15th and parred in.
Schaake had more adventure on the final two holes with his excursions to the sand.
“Winning feels even better after those last few holes. So stressful,” he said.
On the par-3 17th, he needed to make a 20-footer for his sand save.
The next hole, he said, “it might have been the best bunker shot I’ve ever had in my life. You couldn’t see it, but the ball was plugged in the bunker.”
Still, he had a 3-footer for the win that he said would have looked much longer had Freeman’s long birdie putt gone in.
Alex Schaake will be in the Pinnacle Bank Championship for the second time in three years. He was a Monday qualifier in 2018. Carson qualified for the first time.
1 of 33
Golfers Rob Oppenheim, Tag Ridings and Brian Campbell await to tee off at 6:40 a.m. while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Rob Oppenheim awaits to tee off around 6:40 a.m. while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Tag Ridings tees off while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Brian Campbell competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Golfers Rob Oppenheim, Tag Ridings and Brian Campbell tee off at 6:40 a.m. while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Spectators make their way to the next hole during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Brian Campbell competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Rhein Gibson competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Steven Ihm tosses a golf ball while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Tag Ridings competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Rob Oppenheim competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Michael Johnson competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Fans follow along as Scott Gutschewski of Omaha, competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Scott Gutschewski of Omaha, competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Scott Gutschewski of Omaha, competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Lanto Griffin competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Spectators hike their way to the next hole during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Casey Wittenberg competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Tim Wilkinson competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Nicholas Thompson competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Dan McCarthy competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Vince Covello competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Drew Weaver competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Zach Wright competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Rob Oppenheim competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Photos: Round 2 of the 2019 Pinnacle Bank Championship
1 of 33
Golfers Rob Oppenheim, Tag Ridings and Brian Campbell await to tee off at 6:40 a.m. while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Rob Oppenheim awaits to tee off around 6:40 a.m. while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Tag Ridings tees off while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Brian Campbell competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Golfers Rob Oppenheim, Tag Ridings and Brian Campbell tee off at 6:40 a.m. while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Spectators make their way to the next hole during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Brian Campbell competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Steven Ihm competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Rhein Gibson competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Steven Ihm tosses a golf ball while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ben Martin competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Tag Ridings competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Rob Oppenheim competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Michael Johnson competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Fans follow along as Scott Gutschewski of Omaha, competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Scott Gutschewski of Omaha, competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Scott Gutschewski of Omaha, competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lanto Griffin competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Spectators hike their way to the next hole during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ben Martin competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Casey Wittenberg competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Tim Wilkinson competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ben Kohles competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
D.H. Lee competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nicholas Thompson competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ryan Yip competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Dan McCarthy competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Vince Covello competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Byron Meth competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Byron Meth competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Drew Weaver competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Zach Wright competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Rob Oppenheim competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.