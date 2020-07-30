Andy Sajevic wins the Nebraska Amateur for fourth time

It was a Throwback Thursday for Andy Sajevic at the Nebraska Amateur.

The young Omaha banker, who won the state championship in men’s golf for the fourth time, had flashbacks to what had been his most recent victory in 2013 at ArborLinks.

Same final pairing with Calvin Freeman, same wind conditions, same big lead to take to the final nine.

“It was eerie,’’ Sajevic said. “When I got on (hole) 10, I was like, gosh, I remember it blowing like this the last day in 2013. I thought, ‘OK, just keep your head down and keep making some pars and you’re going to be OK.’

“Maybe on 15 or so, I got an update and figured out I had a five-shot lead and now don’t have to necessarily go pin-hunting. Yeah, it was clearly similar to 2013, especially the last day with the wind picking up.”

Sajevic, 29, won his seventh Nebraska Golf Association title overall with a final-round 72. He closed bogey-bogey for his only over-par round of the week at Happy Hollow. He won his first Nebraska Amateur there in 2010 and asked jokingly at the awards ceremony if the club could host the tournament in 10 years, or every five.