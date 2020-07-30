Andy Sajevic wins the Nebraska Amateur for fourth time

It was a Throwback Thursday for Andy Sajevic at the Nebraska Amateur.
The young Omaha banker, who won the state championship in men’s golf for the fourth time, had flashbacks to what had been his most recent victory in 2013 at ArborLinks.
Same final pairing with Calvin Freeman, same wind conditions, same big lead to take to the final nine.
“It was eerie,’’ Sajevic said. “When I got on (hole) 10, I was like, gosh, I remember it blowing like this the last day in 2013. I thought, ‘OK, just keep your head down and keep making some pars and you’re going to be OK.’
“Maybe on 15 or so, I got an update and figured out I had a five-shot lead and now don’t have to necessarily go pin-hunting. Yeah, it was clearly similar to 2013, especially the last day with the wind picking up.”
Sajevic, 29, won his seventh Nebraska Golf Association title overall with a final-round 72. He closed bogey-bogey for his only over-par round of the week at Happy Hollow. He won his first Nebraska Amateur there in 2010 and asked jokingly at the awards ceremony if the club could host the tournament in 10 years, or every five.
He finished 72 holes at 3-under 281, three strokes ahead of Freeman. The downfall for Freeman, the Southeast Community College golf coach from Table Rock, was three consecutive bogeys and then a double bogey on the front nine. It led to a closing 76.
“Andy played great all day,’’ Freeman said. “He didn’t make a bogey for 16 holes and I started to force things.”
Sajevic is only three NGA titles behind the record of 10, held by his dad, John, and Iowa senior Alex Schaake, who won the Nebraska Amateur the past four years. Schaake qualified for the Pinnacle Bank Championship and opted for that over a title defense.
