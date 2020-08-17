Before it debuts in the Olympics, a different version of basketball was played in Omaha

You don’t want to let a shooter get hot in 3-on-3 basketball.

Guard Trey Bardsley proved why during the championship game of a showcase event in Gretna on Sunday night.

This playground-style version of hoops, sanctioned by the Summer Olympics and governed by FIBA, takes place in the half court with a 12-second shot clock. The ball stays live after makes and misses — the team transitioning from defense to offense just has to bring the ball back beyond the arc before starting its attack.

The first team to 21 wins. You keep score by ones and twos. Games don’t last more than 10 minutes.

“You just take it out of the rim and just go,” Bardsley said recently. “It’s different than the traditional 5-on-5 game. It’s more fast -paced.”

Which is why the defense was still recovering to Bardsley on Sunday, when a teammate grabbed a long rebound. It took one pass and one pump fake — and Bardsley was open, rising to bury a long-range jumper.

After the opposing team’s quick attempt to answer skipped off the rim, the ball was in Bardsley’s hands again. He grabbed the board, dribbled to the corner and knocked down a turnaround jumper from distance.