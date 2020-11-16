Beideck: Bud Crawford doesn't pull punches when answering questions, either

“So when everybody says I’m fighting all these big dudes, I don’t see any difference because I’ve been fighting these big guys since I came into the division.”

When it came time to move in for the kill, size didn’t matter.

“He was coming in trying to throw the right, and I just caught him with the hook at the perfect time (in) the perfect spot,” Crawford said. “I knew in his eyes that he was hurt.”

Crawford also was asked if Brook was the best fighter he’s ever faced.

“I can’t rate him the best, no,” Crawford said. “Mean Machine was better than him, my last fight. I think Benavidez is better. I think Amir Khan was around the same. Jeff Horn, he was more awkward than anything. I can’t give him the best I’ve ever faced.”

Who’s next?

Crawford wants Manny Pacquiao. Both he and promoter Bob Arum said a deal was this close to making that wish a reality before the pandemic.

“I already said who I want,” Crawford said. “I want Pacquiao. I want to revisit that fight. That’s a fight that should have happened right now. But being that the pandemic happened, and they weren’t going to allow fans (to attend) in the Middle East, so we had to put a hold on that.