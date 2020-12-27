Beideck: Six months out, it looks like the U.S. Swim Trials are on track

Notifications about tickets to local sporting events are, again, beginning to land in inboxes.

There still aren’t any offerings for the first quarter of 2021, but there have been tickets to one event available since last fall — the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at the CHI Health Center from June 13 to 20.

There's less than six months remaining until the start of the event that has called Omaha home since 2008. That glow at the end of the tunnel now looks more like a prerace light show instead of an impediment that could again derail the Trials as the pandemic did last summer.

As 2020 taps out this week, it’s getting easier to imagine the 2021 Trials, where an arena with fans rejoins the reality of everyday life.

Picture those light shows and fireworks — innovative elements that Omaha organizers implemented to make the Swim Trials an event that athletes say surpassed Olympic atmospheres in Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro — before the 28 championship races.

Under the stewardship of local leaders and USA Swimming executives, the Trials have evolved from a tape-delayed highlight package to prime-time NBC programming.