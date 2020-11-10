Bellevue West grad Cade Johnson declares for NFL draft: 'It's always been a dream'

Bellevue West graduate Cade Johnson is ready for the next steps in his career.

The wide receiver announced Monday he will forego his remaining eligibility at South Dakota State and enter the NFL draft.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play in the NFL,” Johnson told The World-Herald. “I am grateful for all of the people who played a role in my life and I am excited for my next step in this journey."

Johnson received a formal invite Friday to the 2021 Senior Bowl, and he'll begin preparing for that. He also hopes to get an invite to the NFL combine.

In August, the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced it wouldn't have league competition this fall, instead playing a conference schedule in the spring. At that time, Johnson entered the NCAA transfer portal to explore playing for a power-conference school in the spring.

But with all five power conferences playing this fall, that left Johnson with the options to return to SDSU or go pro. And he's chosen to head to the NFL.

A 2019 FCS All-American, Johnson had 72 receptions for 1,222 yards and eight touchdowns. His best collegiate season was 2018, when he had 1,332 yards and 17 touchdowns on 67 receptions.