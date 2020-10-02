Bob Gibson, a native Omahan and one of MLB's most dominant pitchers, dies at 84

He roomed with Meadowlark Lemon before the St. Louis Cardinals eventually paid him to focus on baseball. Gibson played mostly catcher and outfield at Creighton, but scouts recognized his lively arm.

Gibson couldn’t harness it. Not right away. That changed in 1962 when he made his first All-Star appearance. Two years later, the Cardinals reached the ’64 World Series and Gibson demonstrated his incredible will to win.

He beat the New York Yankees in Game 5, throwing 10 innings. On just two days rest, he came back in Game 7 and held Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris scoreless for five innings as the Cardinals built a 6-0 lead. It was 7-3 after eight innings when Gibson headed back to the mound.

Until that day, one of baseball’s enduring racial myths was the fragility of the Black pitcher. He wasn’t smart enough. He couldn’t be trusted in the clutch. Gibson proved them wrong.

Cardinals manager Johnny Keane, who first coached Gibson as a minor leaguer in Omaha in 1959, knew his ace was so sore he couldn’t straighten his arm. But Keane stuck with him and Gibson secured the final outs.

“I had a commitment to his heart,” Keane said.